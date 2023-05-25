Allison Dinner

Real consumer spending is expected to be decent this year. That sounds counterintuitive as all we hear is a slowing down of consumer spending amid a still-high inflationary environment and a gradual softening of the jobs market. But with headline inflation well below year-ago levels, real spending activity looks better. What’s more, with the unemployment rate still at 53-year lows, the consumer picture, for now, is not bad.

And we saw solid results from Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) earlier this week ahead of Gap Stores' (NYSE:GPS) Q1 report due out Thursday night. I have a sell rating on this beaten-down stock, but an exceedingly high 15.9% short interest is a key risk for the bears.

Decent Real Retail Spending Expected in 2023

According to Bank of America Global Research, GPS sells private label merchandise through four main retail concepts, The Gap, Old Navy, Athleta, and Banana Republic. The company also sells its products through its company websites. Its products include denim and khakis, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances, and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

The California-based $2.8 billion market cap Apparel Retail industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector has negative trailing 12-month GAAP earnings and pays a high 7.9% forward dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Gap reported soft Q4 results back in March. The holiday period was not seen as cheery by Wall Street, and the stock dropped about 5% after reported comp-store sales also fell 5% for the quarter. Old Navy, catering to the lower-end consumer, was particularly weak with a –6% decline. Gross margins missed and the firm ended the year with ample cash of $1.22 billion. While cost cuts were able to offset a portion of the top-line drop, a $0.75 EPS fall was worse than expectations.

For the upcoming quarterly report tonight, margins will be key to watch to get clues on how the new cost-slashing effort is going. In general, I've noticed robust margin figures across the retail space as freight costs ease. Also, trends in Old Navy and Athleta could be bellwethers on how the overall company performs as it tries to turn things around. Net sales are expected to have fallen by 5.7% while the company announced plans to terminate hundreds of corporate jobs just a month ago as part of a restructuring plan.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings dropping sharply this year before operating profits increase in 2024. EPS is seen as stabilizing above $1 in the out years while the Bloomberg consensus is a bit more sanguine compared to Bofa’s projection. Dividends are expected to remain at $0.60, but I agree with the extremely poor dividend health metrics issued by Seeking Alpha. More quarters of operating struggles could lead to a dividend cut. I would not be surprised to see sellside EPS forecasts come down if we see a significant earnings miss.

Gap Stores: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

If we assign an EV/EBITDA multiple closer to that of its peers (about 5.5) then the stock should be in the low $5s. The upside case is that if $1 of EPS is sustainable, then a much higher price objective would be warranted, but that remains to be seen.

GPS: Strong Valuation Metrics at Face Value, but High Earnings Uncertainty

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Thursday, May 25 AMC with a conference call immediately after results hit the tape. You can listen live here. Shares trade ex-dividend on Monday, July 3 before the Q2 report due out on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of -$0.16 which would be an improvement from -$0.44 of per-share losses reported in the same quarter a year ago. The company has a mixed beat-rate history with three misses in the last five instances. Also, shares have often been volatile post-earnings with no clear bullish or bearish trend.

This time around, options traders have priced in a high 14.2% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the upcoming report. That's the most expensive straddle since May last year, and shares have not ranged more than 8% since late 2021. Thus, I'm inclined to sell premium in a risk-focused way at that price. Let’s analyze the chart to see what trade could make sense.

GPS: Expensive Options Ahead of Earnings

The Technical Take

With shares down big this year, the question is how much bad news is priced in? Is there now a better risk/reward dynamic? Sure, the stock is down more than 30% on the year, but that in itself does not warrant a buy call. Notice in the chart below that shares are now at their lowest level in three years. With the stock breaching the 2022 lows, further downside is likely. I see support in the low $5s (the all-time low) from April 2020. The optimists will point to bullish RSI divergence at the top of the chart – momentum has notched a higher low as shares decline to fresh lows.

Also, with such a high short interest, it won’t take much of a bullish spark to send the stock soaring (like ANF did on Wednesday). Still, the onus is on the bulls to prove a longer-term turnaround. The trend is down, and I see bearish risks. Long-term resistance is near $15 while the 200-day moving average looks to be turning down once again. Selling an $8 call while buying a $8.50 call could be a decent play based on the expensive options.

GPS: Bearish Fall to Multi-Year Lows, Bullish RSI Divergence

The Bottom Line

I have a sell rating on GPS on continued soft fundamentals. While a turnaround attempt is underway and high short interest is a bullish near-term factor, an uncertain earnings outlook in a tough industry are tough hurdles to overcome.