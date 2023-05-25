Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has gone on a boost after announcing its Q1 FY2024 earnings, with shares up almost 25% after hours. The company was boosted by its revenue guidance, from $7.2 billion in the most recent quarter to $11 billion in the next quarter. Despite that, as we'll see throughout this article, the company has strong potential to drive future returns.

Nvidia Financial Results

Nvidia achieved weak financial results for the quarter, although that was buoyed by the company's future guidance.

Nvidia Press Release

The company had $7.2 billion in revenue, up 19% QoQ but down 13% YoY. The company's 65% gross margin was reasonably strong, with $2.5 billion in operating expenses and $2.1 billion in operating income. The company's diluted earnings per share of $0.8 annualizes at $3.2 a P/E of ~120 based on the company's after-hours share price.

The company has done a good job of protecting margins, even in a downturn, but its EPS fluctuation from volatile revenue is clear.

Nvidia Datacenter and AI

The company's datacenter business is its new core. There's no denying that here. However, annualized revenue from the business at $30 billion is a price to sales of ~30x, which is extremely expensive.

Nvidia Press Release

The company did see 14% YoY and 18% QoQ revenue growth. The company has continued to launch a rapid number of new products here, and it's a clear leader in the field. However, the company has increasingly had to deal with customers also spending substantially. Microsoft is reportedly working with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) to develop chips along with building its own chips.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) aka Google has also continued to work on building cutting edge AI chips, some of which are competitive with Nvidia products. Unfortunately, these are likely some of the same companies purchasing every chip they can currently as they have an "AI Code Red." The long-term impact is also affected by a ban on selling chips in China, which will come with rising competition.

Nvidia has incredibly strong margins, and unfortunately it's building tailored chips for customers that can afford to make their own tailored chips. That will hurt Nvidia's ability to drive future customer returns.

Nvidia Gaming

The company's old core business, gaming, continues to struggle, which puts it in a difficult position.

Nvidia Press Release

Nvidia earned $2.3 billion in gaming revenue, down 38% YoY and 22% QoQ. The company has announced some new low-tier GPUs and continued to add more gaming titles. However, fundamentally, the company's GPU business remains much weaker than it was before. We expect recent price rises which helped margins during COVID-19 won't be able to continue.

The company has traditional competition from AMD here, but it also has new competition from Intel Corporation (INTC), which has integrated the discrete GPU business with the ability to potentially pass Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in node production and be more efficient than AMD. That will continue to put pressure on this segment along with the overall market.

Nvidia Outlook

The company's after-hour boost came from incredibly strong guidance on the basis of AI demand.

Nvidia Press Release

The company's guidance for 2Q revenue is $11 billion +/- 2%. The company's GAAP margin expectation is 68.6%, up almost 2% QoQ. That shows the company's margins don't have room to increase dramatically as revenue increases. The company's revenue guidance is >50% QoQ but its margin guidance is merely 4%.

The company's operating expense guidance is $2.7 billion, an almost 10% increase, and the company's net income, per our estimation, is roughly $1.63 / share. That would still give the company a P/E of roughly 50 for what in our view is temporary growth as companies race to get their hands on every AI chip they can in the immediate term.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the market opportunity in AI. We view it as a temporary movement from a demand perspective that will quickly lead to new competition. However, it could be a much larger movement that Nvidia dominates, enabling long-term higher and growing revenue along with increased shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Nvidia Corporation stock has rocketed up after hours, supported by the company's incredibly strong guidance for the next quarter. However, we view that phenomenon as temporary, both in demand for the chips, along with the company's ability to remain a leader. We expect competition to immediately arise from the company's largest customers along with traditional customers like AMD.

That's combined with an incredibly lofty valuation for the company of almost $1 trillion. That makes the company heavily overvalued, and as a result, we recommend against investing in Nvidia Corporation stock at this time, viewing it as a poor investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!