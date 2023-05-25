Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Top 10 High Dividend Yield Companies For June 2023

May 25, 2023 6:00 PM ETALIZF, ALIZY, BAC, BBSEY, BNS, BNS:CA, BTAFF, BTI, C, FDX, JNJ, JPM, KMI, MO, MRK, NVS, NVSEF, PFE, PM, T, UPS, USB, VZ
Frederik Mueller
Summary

  • High dividend yield companies can help you earn an extra income in the form of dividends, which you can then use to cover your expenses.
  • In this article, I will introduce you to 10 companies that I believe are attractive picks for investors since they combine an attractive Dividend Yield with Dividend Growth.
  • The Average Dividend Yield [FWD] of these selected picks is 6.56%, and they have shown an Average Dividend Growth Rate of 7.02% over the past 5 years.

Nahaufnahme schön hob sie ihre Business-Lady Handarmkopf hob lachend lachend große Gehaltseinkünfte Genie Genie Startup Notebook-Tisch sitzen Bürostuhl mit specs formale tragen Shirt

Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Companies that provide you with a high dividend yield can help you earn a significant amount of extra money via dividends without the necessity to sell some of your stocks in an attempt to

Allianz: SA Quant Ranking

Source: Seeking Alpha

Altria: SA Consistency Grade

Source: Seeking Alpha

AT&T: Consensus Dividend Estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

BB Seguridade: SA Quant Rating and Factor Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

J&J: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Kinder Morgan: Consensus Dividend Estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Bank of Nova Scotia: Consensus Dividend Estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

UPS: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

U.S. Bancorp: Valuation Grade

Source: Seeking Alpha

Verizon: Consistency Grade

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC, JPM, ALIZF, MO, T, VZ, PM, BTI, JNJ, PFE, MRK, USB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

