Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 10:13 AM ETSiyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)
Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript May 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Kim - Vice President of Corporate Development

Marc Seelenfreund - Chief Executive Officer

Glenn Kennedy - Vice President-International Sales

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Kerr - Zacks Investment

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Siyata Mobile Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 Conference Call. At this time all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Daniel Kim, Vice President of Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Daniel Kim

Thank you for joining the Siyata Mobile fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2023 conference call. Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Marc Seelenfreund; and our VP of International Sales, Glenn Kennedy. We will all be available for questions at the end of the presentation.

During this call, management will make express and implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the statements regarding future product offerings, the belief that we are on the path for strong organic growth, the goal to deliver strong year-over-year revenue growth and reach profitability in the coming quarters. The belief that the worst of the pandemic is behind us and that we will continue to see strong sales in all of our product lines across our various markets and the timing of our rugged handsets to North American and international carriers.

Such forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking

