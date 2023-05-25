Justin Sullivan

Great company, expensive stock

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is up tremendously over the past 2 years while the fundamentals have gotten worse. The narrative around artificial intelligence is heating up, with the most recent earnings call pointing out that Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) aka Google, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), AT&T Inc. (T), and others are starting to use their products and services for generative AI. The market is ga-ga over this, creating a new bubble usurping electric vehicles. I admire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and do believe Nvidia offers superior technology to the competition.

NVDA stock is not being elevated on fundamentals, but rather narrative. I was suspicious of the Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) narrative at first, but their fundamentals and growth rates continued to march upwards. Nvidia Corporation is not showing the same sort of growth rates that Tesla was when the market overheated that stock. While Tesla's price action was half narrative and half fundamentals, I'd say the Nvidia Corporation story is 30% fundamentals and 70% narrative. Nvidia Corporation stock is a hold for its superior technology, but the fundamentals better start playing catch up fast.

Recent Q1 FY2024 earnings call

Fresh off the presses from the most recent Q1 call:

Shares surged more than 10% in extended-hours trading on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant posted first-quarter results that topped expectations and blew away forecasts for the upcoming period. For the period ending April 30, Nvidia (NVDA) earned $1.09 per share, excluding one-time items, as revenue came in at $7.19B. Included in the $7.19B in sales was $4.28B in data center revenue and $2.24B in gaming related revenue. Analysts were expecting the company to earn 92 cents per share and $6.52B in revenue. Looking ahead, the company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be $11B, plus or minus 2%, well above the $7.18B analysts were expecting.

Good quarter, with a nice beat. Even considering the possibility of keeping up $1.09 a quarter for a string of 4 quarters would leave us with only $4.36 a share, projecting out the next 4 quarters. The company recorded a $3.91 EPS in 2022, the growth rate to $4.36 is only 11.59% growth. This is about in line with the PEG multiples I've been using. They could continue to beat, but it doesn't look like more than 15% growth in the engine for the foreseeable future.

Valuations

Looking at Nvidia Corporation a few different ways, I'm going to be as liberal and generous as I can in each and every model.

PEG based on EBITDA

Firstly, let's look at PEG based on EBITDA. When a company is growing and incurring lots of expenses, I consider EBITDA as a valid earnings metric. However, Charlie Munger might disagree with me for my liberal usage of "bs" earnings.

Here are my inputs:

TTM EBITDA of $7.121 Billion

Divided by shares outstanding of 2.466 Billion = $2.88 in EBITDA per share

2019 EBITDA of $4.066 Billion growing to $7.121 Billion in 2023, a CAGR of 12.16% per annum

A multiplier of 12.16 X based on the growth rate.

Well, I hate to say that a 12.16 multiple on only $2.88 in EBITDA per share is about $34 bucks. I'll even be generous and add back in R&D expense of $7.339 Billion/ 2.466 Billion shares = another $2.97 a share in "potential" earnings if R&D were not incurred. That would give us an adjusted $5.85 a share times the growth multiple of 12.16 is equivalent to $71 a share.

In my first article on NVIDIA, I laid out Peter Lynch's methods for calculating PEG. These assumptions in One Up on Wall St and Beating The Street were based on GAAP assumptions.

In these situations, Peter Lynch advises against chasing hot CAGR assumptions regarding stocks he labels as "fast growers":

What has the growth rate in earnings been in recent years? (My favorites are those in the 20 to 25 percent range. I'm wary of companies that seem to be growing faster than 25 percent. Those 50 percenters usually are found in hot industries, and you know what that means.) Lynch, Peter. One Up On Wall Street. 1989 (229).

Well, since the first article, NVIDIA's EPS, EBITDA, and growth rate have all dropped. However, the share price has skyrocketed:

Data by YCharts

The earnings chart doesn't look good. Even being ultra fair and basing the multiple on the Peter Lynch upper limit growth assumption of a 25% forward CAGR and using the adjusted EBITDA per share, factoring back in R&D gets us to $5.85 X 25 = $146 a share.

PEG based on adjusted operating income

Here is a model I like to use for big tech that spends heavily on R&D to widen their moat. They take advantage of R&D as a tax credit, using more cash for growth rather than paying Uncle Sam. This is one of the methods Bill Miller, Nick Sleep, Qais Zakaria and others have used to evaluate early Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) buys.

Data from Seeking Alpha, My own Excel

We find that when adding back in R&D, the trailing 5 years fair a little better growth rate at a 15.85% CAGR. Coming to an adjusted number of $12.916 Billion following this logic divided by shares outstanding leaves us with $5.24 a share in adjusted operating earnings. Multiplying that by 15.85 to get a PEG 1 on this metric only gets us to $83.02. Again, being liberal and assuming NVIDIA can somehow get to a 25% forward growth rate over time gets us to $131.

Owner earnings adding back R&D

Finally, I'll use an ultra-liberal version of the "Owner Earnings" model as described in Robert Hagstrom's The Warren Buffett Way.

From Hagstrom's book, net income is first adjusted to add back in depreciation and amortization, which is different than EBITDA, this still accounts for interest and taxes, two very real expenses to a business. Then you subtract capital expenditures. It looks for an equilibrium between asset depletion and replacement.

Hagstrom also points out that Buffett did not believe in the CAPM required rate of return that incorporates market risk if the business is stable. If the business still has good earnings after adding in D&A and subtracting out capex, then the 10-year treasury risk-free rate is all that was needed. I am adding an extra huge bump in this equation for NVIDIA, I'm going to add back R&D.

With this in consideration, here are my inputs:

Data from Seeking Alpha

TTM Net Income $4.368 Billion

Plus TTM D&A $1.544 Billion

Plus TTM R&D of $7.339 Billion

Minus TTM CAPEX $1.833 Billion

Equals Owner Earnings of $11.418 Billion

Risk Free Rate of 10 Year Treasury May 24th 2023 of 3.74%

$11.418/.0374= $305.29 Billion fair value market cap

Divided by 2.466 billion shares outstanding = $123 a share.

Price-to-sales

Last inclusion, you have a price to sales looking at the revenue only, the lifeblood of profit. Price to sales has proven to be one of the best value indicators for growth stories, with 1.5 X being a good measure of value. Under 2 X would be the bare minimum value investors look for. Here we have a price-to-sales ratio of 28.29 X.

If anyone gets upset at me for recommending Amazon with a similar P/E ratio, my logic was that the P/S was close to 1.5 X when I bought and the adjusted operating multiple when backing out R&D was only about 11 X. The adjusted operating multiple for NVIDIA, with $12.96 Billion in adjusted operating income and a market cap of $759 Billion is 58.5 X!

How to grow into the valuation

The main highlight from the most recent 10K:

Data Center revenue was up 41% from a year ago led by strong growth from hyperscale customers and also reflects purchases made by several CSP partners to support multi-year cloud service agreements for our new NVIDIA AI cloud service offerings and our research and development activities.

Similar to what Amazon did with AWS, if NVIDIA can provide their own datacenter AI services on the cloud, that could be a formidable growth business. The big "if" in the equation is building out infrastructure and controlling their own data centers rather than working in tandem with the big players like Amazon, Google and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Furthermore:

NVIDIA will offer enterprise customers NVIDIA AI cloud services directly and through our network of partners. Examples of these services include NVIDIA DGX Cloud, which is cloud-based infrastructure and software for training AI models, and customizable pretrained AI models. NVIDIA has partnered with leading cloud service providers to host these services in their data centers.

Again, similar to Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), they will have to work through partner infrastructure. If NVIDIA can figure out a way to finance and build their own empire of data centers, that may be an excellent growth catalyst, but an expensive one, especially with today's interest rates. The best time to build those data center was during the Covid era of low rates.

Balance sheet

Data by YCharts

Current assets are well ahead of LT debt, so the balance sheet looks strong here. One positive for NVIDA in case they need to borrow more in order to pursue the AI total addressable market ("TAM") they are going after.

Data by YCharts

Share buybacks are also a positive that should help growth in GAAP EPS. One more small ray of sunshine peeking out of the clouds.

Conclusion

Nvidia Corporation might be the most expensive stock in the market. I understand the various methodologies on how to look at growth stories, but this does not pencil on any of those. The stock is a hold, but they do have a lot of new business coming their way. If they didn't have all the new business in front of them, Nvidia Corporation stock would be a clear sell. The fundamentals have a lot of catching up to do.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is a great leader and level-headed, but he faces the near impossible task to make this current NVDA price stick. This is one of the few large cap companies run by a founder Billionaire. These types of leaders tend to have the most incentive to keep the share price up, someway, somehow. Hold for now on Nvidia Corporation stock.