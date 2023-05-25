Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Stock Is Expensive, Let Me Count The Ways

May 25, 2023 10:45 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, SNOW, T, TSLA4 Comments
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation stock is up tremendously over the past 2 years while the fundamentals have gotten worse.
  • The narrative around artificial intelligence is heating up with the most recent earnings call pointing out that Google, Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Inc., and others are starting to use their products.
  • If Nvidia didn't have all the new business in front of them, its stock would be a clear sell. The fundamentals have a lot of catching up to do.

Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Great company, expensive stock

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is up tremendously over the past 2 years while the fundamentals have gotten worse. The narrative around artificial intelligence is heating up, with the most recent earnings call pointing

Data from Seeking Alpha, My own Excel calculating PEG 1 adj op income

Data from Seeking Alpha, My own Excel

I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

