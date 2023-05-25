Justin Sullivan

Introduction

On 24th May 2023, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its Q1 FY2024 results, wherein the company delivered a significant beat on top and bottom line estimates. In the aftermath of this earnings release, the stock jumped up by ~25% to new all-time highs of ~$395 during the after-hours session, marking the completion of a "V-shaped" recovery in NVDA stock.

Having bottomed (at ~$108) only in October 2022, I think it is fair to say that Nvidia's stock has been on a wild run in 2023. The launch of ChatGPT has triggered a massive wave of interest in AI (artificial intelligence), and Nvidia is clearly benefitting from this AI Rush as companies race to buy picks and shovels [AI chips] from the dominant force in this market.

In my previous note on Nvidia, I rated the company a "Neutral/Hold/Avoid" at $225 mainly due to valuation concerns (which I still have); however, I was terribly wrong in dismissing positive management commentary on the Q4 earnings call as AI hopium.

While Nvidia's management is optimistic about a growth re-acceleration in 2023 based on higher interest in AI due to the ChatGPT breakthrough, I see this positive management commentary as nothing more than a big dose of AI hopium until I see significant improvement in financial performance. Now, consensus analyst estimates could be wrong, and Nvidia could continue to grow rapidly. Source: "Nvidia Stock: Dreadful Earnings, AI Hopium, Bubbly Valuations, And More."

Naturally, my valuation model for Nvidia was too conservative. However, now that we have concrete data showing significant improvement in Nvidia's financial performance, I wish to provide an updated valuation.

In this article, we will briefly discuss Nvidia's Q1 FY2024 results and re-examine its absolute valuation in light of its astonishing performance.

What Were Nvidia's Expected Earnings?

Heading into the Q1 2023 earnings report, Nvidia was expected to post revenues and Normalized EPS of $6.52B [down -21% y/y, estimate range: $6.31B to $6.75B] and $0.92 [down -32% y/y, estimate range: $0.81 to $0.98], respectively.

Did Nvidia Beat Earnings?

For Q4, Nvidia obliterated expectations on both top and bottom lines, with revenues and non-GAAP EPS coming in at $7.19B (vs. est. $6.52B) and $1.09 (vs. est. $0.92), respectively. While Nvidia's revenues and non-GAAP EPS were down on a y/y basis in Q1, the sequential (q/q) jump in both of these metrics was far better than street expectations.

Here's what Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, had to say about Nvidia's Q1 FY2024 report in the earnings press release (emphasis added):

The computer industry is going through two simultaneous transitions - accelerated computing and generative AI. A trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process. Our entire data center family of products - H100, Grace CPU, Grace Hopper Superchip, NVLink, Quantum 400 InfiniBand and BlueField-3 DPU - is in production. We are significantly increasing our supply to meet surging demand for them."

In Q1 FY2024, Nvidia's Data Center revenue reached a record high of $4.28B (+14% y/y and +18% q/q) on the back of growing demand for generative AI and large language models utilizing GPUs based on NVIDIA's Hopper and Ampere architectures. According to Nvidia's management, the strong demand for their data center AI chips came from major consumer internet companies, cloud service providers, and AI startups.

Now, looking at the revenue breakdown, Nvidia's Q1 outperformance was more or less down to the data center business, as Gaming and Professional Visualization revenues were still down big on a y/y basis.

On the margin front, Nvidia's non-GAAP gross margin came in at 66.8%, up 70 bps over Q4 FY2023 but still down 30 bps y/y. And while Nvidia's operating expenses went up by 9% y/y in Q1, they were down 1% q/q.

With a recovery in margins, Nvidia's quarterly free cash flow expanded from +$1.74B in Q4 to +$2.64B in Q1. As you may know, the semiconductor giant boasts a sound balance sheet with $15.32B of cash and short-term investments, and now that the company is once again a free cash flow printing machine, I see no liquidity risks for Nvidia in the foreseeable future.

While Nvidia's management does not have any immediate plans to utilize the shelf registration filed during Q1 to raise more cash via equity issuance, I don't think it would be the worst idea to bolster the balance sheet by raising cash at a $900B+ market cap.

Overall, Nvidia's business shrunk by 13% y/y in Q1 2023; however, sequential growth remained positive as the GPU supply glut eased off further during the quarter. Now, NVDA stock is up ~25% in the aftermath of its Q1 report, where both revenues and earnings were down on a y/y basis. So, what's driving the stock higher?

Investing is all about the future, and Nvidia's Q2 guidance was absolutely astonishing. Compared to street estimates of ~$7B, Nvidia's management guided for Q2 revenue to come in at $11B. And this projection implies 64% y/y sales growth for Nvidia next quarter. Additionally, management seems confident about their ability to scale supply in H2 to meet the robust demand they are experiencing right now. While Jensen Huang & Co. stopped short of explicitly guiding for sequential growth in Q3 and Q4 of this year, I think if we were to read in-between the lines, that's what Nvidia is expected to do in FY2024.

A trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process. - Jensen Huang.

Additionally, Nvidia's gross margin is projected to rise to 70% in Q2. With rapid revenue growth and improving gross margins, Nvidia's management now expects to deliver significant operating leverage in upcoming quarters.

What Is Nvidia's Fair Valuation In Light Of Q1 Earnings?

In light of Nvidia's astonishing Q2 guidance and positive management commentary, I think Nvidia Corporation could clock $50B in revenue over the next twelve months. Given the seismic jump in near-term sales growth, we will be building the model based on this forward revenue estimate and then discounting the fair value output from the model to get a current fair value estimate.

Given Nvidia's incredible pricing power and looming shift to a high-margin software business, I believe that steady-state free cash flow ("FCF") margins for NVDA could be as high as 40-50%. And given the humongous total addressable market ("TAM") opportunity being unlocked by AI, Nvidia could realistically drive 20-30% growth per year beyond 2023.

All other assumptions are relatively straightforward. Please let me know if you have any questions via the comments section.

Here's my updated valuation model for Nvidia:

Applying a 15% discount to this 2024 fair value estimate, we get a current fair value estimate of ~$260 for NVDA stock. With Nvidia stock trading at $380 (at the time of writing), I continue to believe that the stock price is running way ahead of fundamentals at this moment in time. That said, Nvidia Corporation's risk/reward is not as terrible as I had estimated before.

By 2028, I can see Nvidia rising to $610 per share at a CAGR rate of 8.2% based on an exit multiple of ~25x P/FCF.

However, with NVDA's expected returns falling short of my investment hurdle rate of 15% (despite generous modeling assumptions), I am still not a buyer of Nvidia stock.

Concluding Thoughts: Is NVDA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

With Nvidia Corporation stock breaking out to new all-time highs in the after-hours session yesterday, the sky is the limit for the chip stock at a time when Mr. Market seems to have turned valuation agnostic on AI-related equities. No, but seriously, Nvidia's stock has no technical resistance now, and investors are jumping into NVDA to play the AI rush, as it is the most obvious "picks and shovels" play out there today. So, the momentum could carry NVDA to crazy high levels beyond our wildest imaginations.

Conversely, we may form a blow-off top in the near future, given the wild ride-up in NVDA stock in 2023 and the fact that this stock is massively overbought from a technical standpoint. That said, I don't think investors are going to be in any hurry to race toward the exit doors here after receiving stellar guidance from Jensen Huang and Co. [despite lack of clarity for H2 2023].

Nvidia Corporation is a great company with market-leading products and arguably the best CEO in the semiconductor industry. However, the price we're being asked to pay for Nvidia ($380 per share or >20x forward Price-to-Sales) is too steep, in my opinion. In a zero-interest rate world, investors can afford to be valuation agnostic; however, we are no longer operating in such an environment, with the FED still pulling liquidity out of financial markets and a bank credit tightening cycle in effect after multiple bank failures.

A valuation compression still looks inevitable for Nvidia, and while the long-term risk/reward on offer isn't terrible, the stock isn't attractive enough to start a long position here. And Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system seems to be in agreement with a neutral stance (at least for now), with Nvidia scoring 3.49/5 [Hold rating].

While Nvidia's "Valuation" grade of "F" is unlikely to improve on the back of this latest jump in its stock, I think the quant factor grades for "Growth" and "Revisions" are set to go higher in upcoming weeks and months.

For now, the AI hype appears to be real in the case of Nvidia (and I was wrong in my previous analysis of the company), but it is hard to say if the chipmaker can build on its expected Q2 jump over the next several quarters and years. Given the lack of revenue visibility going into a potential economic recession (hard landing), I am "Neutral" on Nvidia Corporation stock at these elevated levels.

Key Takeaway: I rate Nvidia Corporation stock "Avoid/Neutral/Hold" at $380.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Clearly, I missed the boat on Nvidia Corporation in late-2022/early-2023, but I'm cheering for NVDA bulls from the sidelines. Please share your thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.