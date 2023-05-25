Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HSBC: An Update On Fair Value After Q1 Earnings

May 25, 2023 11:38 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)
Summary

  • First quarter results for HSBC showed that it is on the right track to achieve a higher ROE.
  • Shareholder activism has brought a more competitive return of capital to shareholders.
  • Based on our numbers, we think HKD 75 per share is fair value, which implies another 25% rise in share price, plus potentially a 7% dividend yield.

HSBC branch in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

HSBC logo

HSBC logo (HSBC)

Investment thesis

Our long line of Buy stances on HSBC (HBSC) has paid off lately. The last buy call was in our article of 17th of November titled “ Benefits From Higher

HSBC's total return is up 40% since our last analysis

HSBC's total return is up 40% since our last analysis (SA)

HSBC's credit performance in Q1 of 2023

HSBC's credit performance in Q1 of 2023 (HSBC 1st Quarter 2023 Financial Results Presentation)

HSBC - JAWS

HSBC - JAWS (Data from HSBC. Graph by TIH)

HSBC's dividend history and our projection for 2023

HSBC's dividend history and our projection for 2023 (Data from HSBC, graph by TIH)

HSBC - share price since 2000

HSBC - share price since 2000 (Yahoo Finance)

HSBC's NAV and price to NAV per share

HSBC's NAV and price to NAV per share (Data from HSBC. Graph by TIH)

Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSBC, DBSDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

