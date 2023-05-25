Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 10:57 AM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.65K Followers

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laura Chen - Head of Investor Relations

William Huang - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Newman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gokul Hariharan - J.P. Morgan

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Peter Milliken - Deutsche Bank

Edison Lee - Jefferies Group

Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for GDS Holdings Limited First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded.

I’d now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Laura Chen, Head of Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, Laura.

Laura Chen

Hello, everyone. Welcome to the first quarter 2023 earnings conference call of GDS Holdings Limited. The company's results were issued via Newswire Services earlier today and are posted online. A summary presentation, which we will refer to during this earnings call can be reviewed and downloaded from our IR website at investorsgdsservices.com.

Leading today's call is Mr. William Huang, GDS Founder, Chairman and CEO, who will provide an overview of our business strategy and performance; Mr. Dan Newman, GDS CFO, will then review the financial and operating results; Ms. Jamie Khoo, our COO, is also available to answer questions.

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's results may be materially different from the views expressed today.

Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties

