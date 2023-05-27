Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yancoal Australia: Trading At Just 3 Times Earnings At Spot Prices

May 27, 2023 11:35 AM ETYancoal Australia Ltd (YACAF)
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Yancoal Australia Ltd is a large Australian coal producer, with an anticipated production of at least 31 million tonnes this year.
  • The metallurgical coal price remains strong, but even the thermal coal price is hanging in there.
  • 2022 won't be repeated, but even at current spot prices, I expect an EPS of around A$1.50 per share (and perhaps even more if Yancoal earns interest on its cash).
  • I expect Yancoal Australia Ltd company to end this semester with at least A$1.5B in net cash, and likely north of A$2B by the end of this year (excluding interim dividends that might be payable).
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Coal In The Spotlight As Australia Tries To Lower Emissions

Roni Bintang/Getty Images News

Introduction

The coal sector has seen a massive revival in the past few years, and this sparked the interest in coal companies. And what a difference that makes: last time I discussed Yancoal Australia Ltd

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Main Markets

Yancoal Investor Relations

Q1 Production Statistics

Yancoal Investor Relations

Quarterly Pricing Data

Yancoal Investor Relations

Thermal Coal Price Evolution

Yancoal Investor Relations

Recent Dividend History

Yancoal Investor Relations

Financial Liabilities

Yancoal Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.07K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.