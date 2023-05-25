Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
With Strong Results, Who Needs Splashy Chatbots? Not Tencent

May 25, 2023 12:11 PM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Tencent’s first quarter revenue and adjusted net profit rose 11% and 27%, respectively, attracting “overweight” recommendations from major banks.
  • Chairman Pony Ma says his company will invest heavily in AI and cloud infrastructure, but is in no rush to roll out semi-finished products before they are ready.
  • Some AI insiders say Tencent has an advantage in this area due to its dominant position in gaming and possession of large troves of information that can be used to train future AI.

Tencent America HQ

hapabapa

The leading game operator’s latest quarterly results showed it has emerged from a two-year cloud of harsh regulation and Covid restrictions.

The waiting game goes on for China’s anxious gaming industry.

China’s regulator, the National Press and Publication Administration, on

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.59K Followers
