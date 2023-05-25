Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of May 2023

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cobalt spot prices were flat for the month, and LME inventory was lower for the month.
  • Cobalt market news - Cobalt to remain key EV raw material despite substitution threat. Fastmarkets’ research analysts forecast cobalt will reach an oversupply of 4,000 tonnes in 2023.
  • Cobalt miners news - CMOC Group's Q1 profit falls 82.3% YoY. Gem Co Q1 net profit decreases 48.01% YoY. BHP Group completes OZ Minerals takeover.
  • Jervois Global Kokkola refinery expansion BFS pivoted to the U.S. Alliance Nickel executes Binding Offtake Agreement and cornerstone equity investment with Stellantis N.V.
Cobalt - Co - chemical element periodic table hexagonal shape 3d render

viking75/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the May 2023 cobalt miners news.

The past month saw continued low cobalt prices, but some optimism towards the mid to long-term outlook. It was also reported that Germany plans to dedicate $2.2 billion to secure supply

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart

Mining.com

Cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits growing from ~2025 (as of April 2022) by Cobalt Blue and Wood Mackenzie

Cobalt Blue and Wood Mackenzie

BMI 2022 forecast for cobalt - Deficits building starting from 2024

BMI

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing and the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020

IEA

We need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 62 new 5,000tpa cobalt mines (38 if include recycling)

BMI

Profit before Tax Analysis: FY2023 Forecast vs. FY2022 Results

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.

Trend Investing

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NORILSK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED [TSXV:JRV], ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS [TSXV:ELBM], THE METALS CO (TMC) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

