Nike (NYSE:NKE) is an iconic brand that will continue to perform well, but I'd prefer to be a new buyer on a price dip given its current valuation.

Company Profile

NKE designs and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories. It is the largest seller of athletic footwear and apparel in the world. Its footwear and apparel are primarily designed for athletic use, but will often be worn for casual use. It also markets apparel with professional and college athletic team logos.

The company sells its products under its namesake brand, as well as the Jordan Brand. The Jordan Brand, named after basketball player Michael Jordan, primary sells footwear and apparel, revolving around basketball culture, using the Jumpman trademark.

NKE also owns Converse, which is more focused on casual footwear and apparel. The subsidiary sells its products under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Nearly all of NKE's products are manufactured by third parties outside the U.S. The company sells its products through the wholesale channel, as well as through its own stores and online.

Opportunities and Risks

When looking at NKE's geographic performance for its current fiscal year, the one area that has struggle is China. The impact of Covid lock-downs have impacted the company's business in the country the past few years, with sales down -9% (or 2% ex currency) this fiscal year through nine months and -9% (or -13% ex currency) in fiscal 2022. However, before Covid hit, China was NKE's big growth region.

As such, a reopening China represent a big opportunity for the brand. The Chinese consumer tends to love brands and the country has a big basketball culture, which fit right into NKE's wheelhouse. As China Covid restrictions are lifted and people return to everyday life and athletics, NKE should be a big beneficiary.

Discussing China on its FQ3 call, CEO John Donahoe said:

"[The] bottom line is we feel good about our momentum in China. And that's both Q3, where you saw in a post-lockdown environment growth really pick up the second month of the quarter, and our inventory is in a very healthy position. But even more importantly and to the -- some of your specifics, we look going forward, the fundamentals of this market are good, right? It is a large -- it is a very large market that's growing. Sport and wellness is a key trend and tailwind there. There's a desire for innovation and style. And the key to winning in this market is, simply put, having great innovation and connecting with Chinese consumers in a locally relevant way. And so that's what we're doing. On the great innovation front, our product innovation is resonating with the Chinese consumer, and it's a nice blend of global platforms like the LeBron 20; the G.T. Cut, which, by the way, was very well received in China; the Invincible, our lifestyle franchises, along with hyperlocal innovations through our gel of the examples, the Chinese New Year pack or we did a Year of the Rabbit pack focused on Gen Z and Gen Alpha that's really resonating with that constituency, and we're really focused on those younger consumers in China.

"And our brand strength, I think Matt mentioned this in his remarks, is growing. We're #1 cool and favorite brand. That gap widened in Q3 in Beijing. And it's an environment where 6,000 monobrand stores are a real advantage. And so we're going to continue to invest in China for China. We have a great team there. We were delighted that they were able to come -- we got to see them in person for the first time this quarter in 3 years, and they are very optimistic and excited about our future. We're building, as you talk about hyperlocal product and storytelling ability. And that enables us to -- for the first time, we have locally driven apps there and our ability to do rapid storytelling there. And our tech stack is increasingly China for China. So there's really not been a time when we can serve consumers in China in a more agile and personalized way. And that is helping our competitive position in China. So we're very focused on it and very -- feel very good about our momentum."

While China is a big opportunity for NKE, it also comes with risk. Political tension between the U.S. and China has been rising, and backlash against American brands could be a risk. Meanwhile, competition from local rivals has also been increasing. Anta sales outpaced NKE in 2022, and other brands such as Li-Ning and Xtep are also gaining in popularity. However, NKE is still the #2 player in the market with about a 15% share.

That said, I do think the opportunity in China currently outweighs the risk, as the country re-opens. Spending in the country is on the rise, especially for high-end brands, which I discussed in my recent article on Farfetch (FTCH). As such, I think the opportunity should outweigh competitive risks.

The growth of DTC (direct-to-consumer) continues to be another other area of opportunity for NKE, as these sales tend to be higher margin. In particular, digital is one area of focus for NKE, where the company is investing to help drive user engagement and sale growth. However, the company isn't forgetting about its wholesale partners, and has even strengthened relationships with the likes of DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), where the two companies have combined loyalty programs.

Driving innovation and new product introductions is also another NKE hallmark. NKE is also the king of celebrity athletic endorsements and spokespeople. NKE is a marketing machine, and the company continues to also use technology to drive personalized product recommendations through its app and e-commerce stores.

When looking at risks, NKE is currently dealing with inventory issues. This started showing up last fall for the company and has been a common industry problem, as many retailers over-ordered goods because of earlier supply chain disruptions. While this is a NKE problem, they are working to clean it up, and it certainly wasn't unique to them. However, it also isn't the first time NKE has ever had inventory issues, so it is a risk. Too much inventory generally leads to more markdowns and lower margins, which is a double whammy.

NKE also isn't immune to a recession. I don't think sales would fall off a cliff given the brand's popularity, but growth could certainly stall or turn negative if the economy falters. Just given the company's size, it would certainly see some type of impact.

As with other apparel companies, NKE can also face some fashion related risk, albeit to a lesser extent than most. If another brand gains momentum, it certainly could impact the company as well, both in the U.S. and abroad.

Valuation

NKE's stock currently trades under 20.4x the FY2024 (ending May) consensus EBITDA of $8.27 billion and 17.3x the FY2025 consensus of $9.73 billion.

It trades at a forward P/E of 27x the FY24 consensus of $4.03 and just nearly 23x the FY25 consensus of $4.77.

Revenue growth is expected to drop 9% in FY24, and then grow 7% in FY25.

NKE trades at a large premium to its peer group. However, the stock has typically traded at a high multiple.

Conclusion

NKE is an iconic brand that continues to thrive. While it is currently dealing with some inventory issues, it appears to be doing a good job managing this issue and should be in a good position soon. Meanwhile, the company should be set to benefit from a re-opening China, which was a growth driver for the company before Covid.

When looking at NKE, the big issue is always valuation. The company is rarely cheap and trades at a big premium compared to its peers. However, the company's operational performance and enduring brand power over the years helps justify its valuation.

Over the long haul, NKE will continue to be a winner. However, it is probably best to look to be a little more opportunistic for new money buyers given the uncertain state of the economy. As such a view NKE more as a solid "Hold," and would look to buy or add shares on any weakness.