Allison Dinner

Investment Thesis

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been in an absolute meltdown since its peak 2 years ago. I wanted to take a look at this famous retail brand to see where it went wrong and how it is going to fix its operations going further, to deliver higher margins, and finally reward its loyal shareholders. It does look promising on the cost-cutting efforts; however, I still rate it as a hold right now, due to weak retail sales going into the remainder of the year, which may persist into next year, and those cost-cutting efforts are still in the early stages making it hard to put an actual amount of savings into the model.

Outlook - Margins need to improve significantly

The company operates in an industry that has razor-thin margins. Any inefficiencies will have a major impact on the company's bottom line. Gap's margins have been fluctuating quite a bit over the last 5 years, which already makes it a very risky investment due to unpredictability. In the last 5 years, the company has lost around 4% in gross margins, 9% in EBIT margins, and 6% in net profit margins and now reported negative income in the latest 10-K report. No wonder the stock is down 75% from its May ’21 peak. It is not looking good for the company.

Margins (Own Calculations)

So, what are these efforts that the management is making to improve the company's efficiency and profitability? In the latest FY22 transcript, the management has identified quite a few areas of improvement that will end up saving the company around $300m in annualized savings, half of which will be realized in fiscal '23. I calculated that to be around 88bps or .88%. It may not look like much but we are dealing here with already razor-thin margins so any little bit will help. The management also identified around $550m of annualized savings in the past 6 months which will take time to come into full effect.

I believe much of those saving will be coming from the recent announcement of job slashes of 1,800 corporate positions. I was honestly surprised to see the company had that many in the first place. This will cost the company a lot of money in fees and severance packages, so I would expect to see the benefit of this in the upcoming years.

In the same transcript, the management said they have been working hard on clearing excess inventory to align closer with sales. The company ended the year with 21% less inventory compared to the prior year. It looks like these efforts will be prioritized to get inventories and sales growth to be more aligned going forward.

All of these will take a while to come into full effect and produce better margins. I believe the company is going in the right direction by streamlining its day-to-operations by slashing so many corporate positions, which in my opinion means that these positions did not bring much value to the company to begin with.

Sector Outlook

High inflation is still very sticky and with flattening demand, I would expect pretty rough retail sector results for the remainder of the year, plagued with higher costs of labor, energy, and logistics will surely play a big role in keeping those margins low for now. It is forecasted to grow around 5% in 2023, however, in real terms it's negligible. My best bet is on the company fixing itself internally first and foremost, so even in a recessionary environment, the company could be profitable and weather that macroeconomic volatility.

Financials

The company finished FY22 with $1.2B in cash and $1.8B in long-term debt. The interest coverage ratio was hit very hard at the end of the year because EBIT was already at -$69m, while interest expenses were at -$70m. This is not an ideal situation to be in, however, the company has more than enough cash to cover interest expense until the economics improve once the efficiencies kick in.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Gap’s current ratio is decent. I was actually expecting it to be below 1 as many of these types of companies are, however, it stood at around 1.4 at the end of FY22. That is sufficient to cover short-term obligations. I don’t see any liquidity issues at the moment.

Going on to efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA and ROE have been fluctuating quite drastically and have not been very good for at least 4 years now. One can only wonder what changed in those 4 years that made the company so inefficient.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

The company’s ROIC is also very bad with the same story as ROA and ROE. 4 years ago, it was very good and then all of a sudden it went drastically down and has not recovered since. I’m looking for at least a 10% return on capital. The company seems to have lost its competitive advantage and has no moat in my view.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Overall, the company has not been operating very well in the last 4 years or so, which coincides with the company’s 5-year performance, losing a whopping 77%. I would be very cautious about investing in a company with such broken fundamentals. I do not see any positive turnaround story so far. This will require a higher margin of safety in the valuation section.

5-year performance (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Gap has not grown its revenue at all in the last decade, so I don’t expect it to start anytime soon. In 2014, revenues stood at $16B, fast forward to FY22, revenues decreased to $15.6B. For the sake of slight optimism, I decided to have a 3.5% CAGR for the next decade on the base case, 5.5% for the optimistic case, and 1.5% for the conservative case.

In terms of margins, I went with improvements over the next decade, because I do believe we will see decent expansion there, however, I went with more optimistic figures where the company saves around 500m in the next decade, with around 150m in ’23. This translates to around 270bps, or 2.7% improvement in gross margins over the decade.

I also decided to improve operating margins because of the mentioned cost-cutting measures by around 2% in the next decade. It looks like it will be achievable because these were 500bps better in 2018 than by the end of FY22.

As I mentioned earlier, I will apply a larger margin of safety to the intrinsic value calculation because of the balance sheet situation. I usually go with 25% on good companies, however, I will go with 40% for Gap just because I don’t see any improvements yet.

With that said, the intrinsic value of Gap Inc is $6.04 a share, implying around 20% downside.

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

Closing Comments

If the company is not able to improve margins, I don’t see it surviving for long, that’s for sure. If I had kept my model with the margins it saw at the end of FY22, it would have told me the company would be out of business if no action is taken. I do believe that the company will turn around eventually and will probably see the good days back in 2018 but that will take time. This company is too risky even after such a drop, which from what I can see was a rational drop. The company’s financials deteriorated and so did its share price.

I would avoid the company for now if I was a new investor. I wouldn’t sell it either if I was a long-time investor, as I do believe that the company can turn around in the next couple of years. It can only go to 0 in a worst case scenario, which is not that far anymore from the current price. I've noticed that the short interest is also very high.

I will pay attention to the next few quarterly reports and compare the numbers to see if they are getting better and if the company will be able to find a good CEO by the end of the year.