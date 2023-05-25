Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Gap, Inc.: Change Needed After Fall From Grace

May 25, 2023 12:31 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • The massive drop in the company’s share price got me intrigued, so I wanted to take a deeper look.
  • The management is looking to implement many different cost-cutting measures, which is a good sign that the company is turning around.
  • The financials reveal a company that has lost value in the last 5 years, which is reflected accordingly in the share price decline.
  • Therefore, I give the company a hold rating until it manages a turn around.

Clothing Giant Gap Announces Its Cutting 500 Corporate Jobs

Allison Dinner

Investment Thesis

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been in an absolute meltdown since its peak 2 years ago. I wanted to take a look at this famous retail brand to see where it went wrong and how

Margins of GPS

Margins (Own Calculations)

Interest Coverage Ratio of GPS

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of GPS

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of GPS

ROIC (Own Calculations)

5-year performance of GPS

5-year performance (Seeking Alpha)

Intrinsic Value of GPS

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

Gytis Zizys
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

