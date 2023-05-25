Joe Raedle

Investment Thesis

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is perhaps one of the most iconic brands of the 21st century, perhaps along with Coca-Cola (KO), Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS). As a fun fact about Nike's social presence, it is actually the most followed brand on Instagram, next to Instagram itself.

And so it can be considered a great long-term investment, given its world-renowned branding and huge moat associated with it. But this branding and moat, for which a premium may need to be paid, also has its limits, in our opinion. For example, Nike is currently trading at 43.8x TTM Free Cash Flow and 23.4x EV/EBITDA. Therefore, we set out our thesis on why we consider Nike a "Hold" at current levels and why we would upgrade the stock if it were to get closer to the $85 range.

The Status Quo

In a nutshell, Nike derives most of its revenue from footwear, with North America as its main market. Europe, the Middle East, Africa & APAC, etc. account for about 50% of revenues in addition to North-America. Last quarter's results were quite good, with sales up 14% YoY.

However, Nike suffered a number of setbacks, which we will address in a moment, including continued high inventory levels and troubling numbers from China. For example, shoe sales in China fell 3% over the past nine months compared to the same period last year. Apparel sales in China fell even more, down -23% for the nine months versus the same period last year, or -17% excluding currency effects.

One of the main problems, as other analysts have also noted, is Nike's inventory problem, which remains unresolved to this day. If we look at the average days of outstanding inventory, it is still at record levels, with inventories at $8.91BN, up from $6.51BN in November 2021. However, the company is keen to address this issue and has been making progress since the last quarter. Still, we think these inventories will continue to strain Nike's margins throughout 2023.

Our top priority was to strategically manage excess inventory and drive a quicker return to a healthy pull market, and our Q3 results prove that NIKE is leading the way. (March Earnings Call)

These earlier supply chain issues and subsequent inventory problems came as a double whammy to Nike, as free cash flow and EBIT deteriorated both in 2020 and over the last few quarters. To highlight the cash flow statement a bit more, we did note that Nike is frantically buying up its own shares. In the past 12 months, Nike has reportedly bought back $5.19BN of shares, while simultaneously paying out nearly $1.97BN in dividends to its shareholders.

In 2018, and again in 2019, the company used its cash flows to buy back more than $4.2 billion in shares each year. We see this alignment of directors returning as much excess capital as possible to shareholders as a very positive sign, reminding us of the same predicament Apple appears to be in at the moment.

But all those statistics aside, perhaps the biggest risk/ headwind we've seen recently came last week from Foot Locker (FL), with which Nike partners. They cut expectations for 2023, citing both "softer customer demand" and "increased inventories." Shares have plummeted over 37% since the announcement.

Now, where this comes back to Nike is the fact that Nike makes up over 60% of Foot Locker's sales, which means that a very bleak outlook from Foot Locker could very well mean a worsening outlook for Nike. More so, on the inventory side, it could mean much more pain for Nike, as Foot Locker itself is still running through increased inventory, and could mean fewer orders for Nike, which would hurt Nike sales.

We also see this "difficult macroeconomic backdrop" elsewhere, as Foot Locker's CEO would call it. According to Fed data, retail sales were quite weak in April, while consumer confidence also remains at multi-decade lows. A look at the yield curve, more specifically the spread between the 3-month and the 10-year, also indicates that very difficult times lie ahead on the macroeconomic front.

Our Valuation Model

Considering all of the above data leads to our long-term valuation model for Nike. First, we are going to look at the assumptions behind our model.

In terms of revenue, we forecast a modest 2023 and a rather difficult 2024, as Nike still has to go through its inventories and is likely to face a consumer recession, as mentioned earlier. Beyond 2024, however, we assume low revenue growth, in line with the revenue growth Nike has achieved over the past 20 years (about 7%).

Author's Valuation Model

EBITDA margins have also been modeled accordingly, taking into account short-term headwinds, after which we believe margins will recover to 16% and even 17%, getting close to the highest historical margins observed. We have modeled cash flow from operating activities based on the previous historical ranges, while capital expenditures grow at a fixed percentage of total revenues. We have also already adjusted operating cash flow for share-based compensation to offset dilution.

All of these estimates, through 2025, are consistent with other analysts' expectations, which we believe are generally quite accurate. On an EBITDA basis, Nike comes out to an EBITDA of $15.26BN by 2032. We also believe Nike will always trade at a premium, given its dominance and strong brand image, and assign an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18x. For example, the average EV/EBITDA multiple for apparel is only 7.02x, while that for shoes is 20.23x, according to NYU Stern. We believe our multiple of 18x is closer to the market average for shoes and reflects an overall premium we would place on Nike.

At 18x EV/EBITDA, we arrive at an enterprise value of $274.59BN, or a market cap of $265.87BN, adjusted for excess cash and debt. Dividing this by the total number of diluted shares outstanding, we arrive at an estimate of $168.30 on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Likewise, on an FCFE basis, we believe Nike has the ability to generate up to $7.23 FCFE/share. Applying a conservative 5% FCFE Yield would bring us to an estimated $144.65/share. We believe this conservative 5% FCFE Yield is also representative of the current higher interest rate environment.

Using both valuation methods at a 50% weighting, we think Nike could reach a share price of $156.47 over the next 10 years. While this may not seem like it at first glance, if we run it through an IRR calculator and take cash flow into account, we would get an IRR of about 8.56%, which is not bad and largely in line with historical growth for broad benchmarks such as the S&P 500 (SPY).

Therefore, we think the risk-reward only becomes attractive at slightly lower levels than what we are trading at now. According to our model, if investors could buy the stock at $95, the IRR would rise to 10.46% IRR, at which point it becomes interesting to us.

At the $85 level, however, IRR jumps to 12.12%, at which point we think the stock is likely to provide excess alpha above the benchmarks, and could be considered an attractive buy given its moat, rigidity and long-term/steady historical performance.

Risks To Our Thesis

Finally, we should also point out some risks to our thesis, which are probably quite large and have probably increased in recent months.

One such risk could be China, and the APAC region in general. China, as mentioned earlier, is an important market for Nike. Other regions in APAC are important to Nike not only from a consumer standpoint, but also from a manufacturing standpoint, as a majority of its products are manufactured in countries such as Vietnam, China and Indonesia. Elon Musk, for example, also recently pointed to the conflict between China and Taiwan, noting that this "should be of concern to everyone." He also noted that China's official policy is that Taiwan should be integrated, and believes there is a bit of an "inevitability to this situation."

Earlier this month, Warren Buffett also pulled out of his position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), later saying that the threat of war was a "consideration" in making the decision. Nike's CEO even addressed these risks at length earlier this week, saying that a decoupling of the region would be "disastrous" for global trade, and argued that the geopolitical risks are there for brands like Nike that operate on a global scale.

The business has to step up when the political institutions are in the state they're in today and so we're committed to being a global company, whether that be in China, whether it be in other markets, and yes, there's risk and you know, we've done some contingency planning like all of us have, but we're clear, we're going to try to keep moving forward.

All these headwinds also lead us to believe that Nike is not yet a "screaming buy" at these levels, as it is still trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.4x, and a P/FCF on a TTM basis of over 43x. The geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, along with a weakening consumer, do not make it worth taking risks at $108, in our opinion.

The Bottom Line

We believe the risk/reward opportunity for Nike is underwhelming at the $108 range, as the stock continues to trade at above-average market multiples, despite serious red flags about a weakening consumer, geopolitical risks and a macroeconomic slowdown.

However, we would likely change this "Hold" rating to a "Buy" rating if the stock were trading closer to its previous lows of late last year at $85. Even at a price of $95, the stock starts to become attractive, however, apart from the serious macroeconomic and geopolitical risks the company currently faces.

On a technical level, with a Fibonacci Retracement, it seems that the stock is likely to return to the $85-$105 trading range, where it should be able to find solid support, the same level at which it bottomed out last year.