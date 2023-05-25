Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nike: Load Up On This Gem At $85

May 25, 2023 12:34 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)FL
Wright's Research
Summary

  • We believe Nike has an attractive risk-return proposition in the vicinity of $85 per share, and consider it fully valued at $107, given current conditions.
  • We value Nike on both an EV/EBITDA and FCFE basis and infer that the stock starts to become attractive below the $95 level.
  • Investors ought to be cautious about Nike, given Foot Locker's recent weak outlook, inventory issues, and the general deterioration in macroeconomic conditions.
  • Nike is also not immune to geopolitical risks from both a consumer and producer perspective, like in China for example, as it operates a global supply chain.

Nike"s Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations

Joe Raedle

Investment Thesis

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is perhaps one of the most iconic brands of the 21st century, perhaps along with Coca-Cola (KO), Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS). As a fun fact

Chart
Data by

Nike Stock NKE Investor Presentation Revenue Breakdown Q3

Nike IR

TIKR Terminal Nike Inventory

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal Nike Fundamentals

TIKR Terminal

Chart
Data by YCharts

Federal Reserve (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' title='Fred's, Inc.'>FRED</a>) 3-Month 10-Year Spread

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Author's Valuation Model Nike DCF Long-Term

Author's Valuation Model

Author's Valuation Model Nike DCF Long-Term

Author's Valuation Model

Author's Valuation Model Nike DCF Long-Term

Author's Valuation Model

Author's Valuation Model Nike DCF Long-Term

Author's Valuation Model

Author's Valuation Model Nike DCF Long-Term

Author's Valuation Model

Nike NKE Stock Technicals

Tradingview, Wright's Research

This article was written by

Wright's Research
Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

