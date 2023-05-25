Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPYD Could Be An Investment Dave Ramsey Might Approve

Summary

  • SPYD provides investors with regular income and a healthy dividend yield.
  • SPYD holds a diversified group of dividend-paying equities across various industries.
  • Compared to traditional mutual funds or individual stock investments, this ETF has a super low fee of 0.07%.
  • S&P 500 dividend-paying companies are often established and profitable, but also provide an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.
US Dollar Hundred Bills In Wind

gawrav

The SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund designed to invest in the highest dividend yielding companies within the S&P 500 index. The ETF seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend

Financial ProfessionalI have a special interest in preferred stocks, deep value and trading strategies. Occassionally, I write about ETFs and retirement.Click the "Follow" button if you are interested in seeing my outsider's view of investing. As an accountant, I see things a little differently than others.Some might say I am a 'jack of all trades' (and a master of none), but I think my experience is unique.

