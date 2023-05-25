Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PTC Therapeutics: Rare Disease Specialist's Stock In Danger Of Slipping Further

May 25, 2023 12:40 PM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I was bearish on PTC in my June 2022 note. Despite the stock having gained marginally since, I'm still expecting a downward correction in valuation.
  • PTC Therapeutics is a rare disease specialist that earned $220m of revenues in Q123, primarily from its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy franchise.
  • There are several late-stage pipeline opportunities - notably in Friedreich's Ataxia and PKU - although each of the five lead drug candidate programs has challenges to overcome.
  • PTC is heavily loss-making, and despite revenue guidance for >$1bn in FY23, will likely lose money again.
  • It's hard to see what is underpinning the current $3.3bn valuation when losses are so substantial despite revenue growth. There's definite promise in areas of the pipeline, but I expect PTC to shrink before it can grow.
african-american man falling backwards onto concrete floor

Oscar Martin

Investment Overview

I last covered PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) for Seeking Alpha back in June last year, shortly after the company's shares had made a substantial gain after reporting data from late stage study of its drug

PTC Therapeutics portfolio and pipeline

PTC Portfolio & Pipeline (PTC Presentation)

