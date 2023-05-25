Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 12:09 PM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES), NETTF
NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Margaret Shi - Senior Director of IR

Charles Yang - CFO

William Ding - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Xueqing Zhang - CICC

Felix Liu - UBS

Kenneth Fong - Credit Suisse

Lei Zhang - Bank of America Securities

Lincoln Kong - Goldman Sachs

Alex Poon - Morgan Stanley

Natalie Wu - Haitong International

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the NetEase 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Margaret Shi, Senior IR Director of NetEase. Please go ahead.

Margaret Shi

Thank you, operator. Please note the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements relating to future performance of the company and are intended to qualify for safe harbor from liability as established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are beyond the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and in this discussion.

A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect NetEase's business and financial results is included in certain filings of the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and the announcement of the filings on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking information, except as required by law.

During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purposes only. For a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see

