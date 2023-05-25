Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 12:21 PM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.65K Followers

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Wendy Sun - Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Vincent Qiu - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Arthur Yu - Chief Financial Officer

Sandrine Zerbib - President of Brand Management

Conference Call Participants

Alicia Yap - Citi

Sophia Tan - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Baozun's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Agenda; there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Ms. Wendy Sun, Senior Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations of Basin. Please proceed, Wendy.

Wendy Sun

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our first quarter 2023 earnings release was distributed earlier and is available on our IR website at ir.baozun.com as well as on global newswire services. They have also posted a powerful presentation that accompanies our comments to the same IR website where they are available for download.

On the call today from Baozun, we have Mr. Vin Sancho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Arthur Yu, Chief Financial Officer and President of Baozun Ecommerce; and Ms. Sanjay Zebit, President of Fosbrand Management. Ms. Qiu will review the business strategy and company highlights followed by Ms. Bo, who will discuss the business development of house e-commerce and above our financial outlook. Then by Mr. elipto share more about Baozun brand management. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.