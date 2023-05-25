Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DMA: I'd Run Far Away From This Fund

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • The DMA fund attempts to offer investors access to institutional alternative assets.
  • However, the returns performance has been very underwhelming, with -1.9% average annual returns over 10 years.
  • There is a reason the fund is trading at a 45% discount to NAV, as the portfolio is an eclectic mix of public finance companies and small private investments.
  • I recommend investors stay away.

Running away

mediaphotos/iStock via Getty Images

I was attracted to the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) initially due to its 45% discount to NAV, and so decided to give it a look. If there is some redeeming value to the assets, a reversion to NAV could

DMA provide access to alternative strategies

Figure 1 - DMA provides access to alternative strategies (destracapital.com)

DMA has low correlations to traditional asset classes

Figure 2 - DMA has low correlations to traditional asset classes (destracapital.com)

DMA asset and strategy allocation

Figure 3 - DMA asset and strategy allocation (destracapital.com)

DMA top 10 positions

Figure 4 - DMA top 10 positions (destracapital.com)

Clarion Partners investment model

Figure 5 - Clarion Partners investment model (clarionpartners.com)

CLO capital structure

Figure 6 - Typical CLO structure (guggenheiminvestments.com)

Healthcare Trust Inc. Q1/23 financial summary

Figure 7 - Healthcare Trust Inc. Q1/23 financials (HTI 10Q report)

DMA historical returns

Figure 8 - DMA historical returns (morningstar.com)

Endowment model generates 7-8% returns

Figure 9 - Endowment model generates 7-8% long-term returns (Mercer)

DMA distributions funded by ROC

Figure 10 - DMA distributions funded from ROC (DMA 2022 semi-annual report)

DMA trades at a 45% discount

Figure 11 - DMA trades at a 45% discount (cefconnect.com)

IIPR stock price has plummeted

Figure 12 - IIPR stock price has plummeted (Seeking Alpha)

DMA wrote up the value of the two cannbis REITs

Figure 13 - But DMA wrote up the value of two cannabis REITs in the 6 months to September 30, 2022 (DMA 2022 semi-annual report)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.01K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.