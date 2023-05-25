Evkaz/iStock via Getty Images

I rate Techtronic Industries Company Limited's (OTCPK:TTNDY) (669:HK) stock as a hold.

My previous January 20, 2023 write-up for Techtronic Industries touched on the company's market leadership in the electric power tool and outdoor power equipment product segments. I focus my attention on TTNDY's near-term financial outlook in the latest article.

TTNDY's major client is Home Depot (HD), whose recent quarterly financial performance and updated guidance were disappointing. On the other hand, the US housing market's recent key indicators suggest that the worst for the industry could have been over, which sends a positive signal about the home improvement market's and Techtronic Industries' outlook. Mixed read-throughs from Techtronic Industries' customer results and industry data imply that TTNDY's stock should be rated as a hold, rather than a buy.

Readers should note that Techtronic Industries' shares are traded on both the OTC market and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Both the three-month mean daily trading values for Techtronic Industries' OTC shares and Hong Kong-listed shares were reasonably good at $4 million and $70 million, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data. Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and other stockbrokers offering access to foreign markets trading can be used to deal in Techtronic Industries' relatively more liquid shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Market's Expectations Of Techtronic Industries' 1H 2023 Results

As Techtronic Industries' primary listing is in Hong Kong, the company only discloses its financial performance twice every year, rather than on a quarterly basis. Techtronic Industries' 1H 2023 financial results are expected to be released in early August, as per S&P Capital IQ's estimates.

The sell-side analysts covering Techtronic Industries' shares expect the company to achieve an improvement in its financial performance on HoH (Half-on-Half) terms in 1H 2023. But the market still sees TTNDY reporting lower topline and bottom line on a YoY basis for the first half of this year.

Specifically, the consensus financial forecasts (source: S&P Capital IQ) suggest that Techtronic Industries will record a revenue of $6,817 million for 1H 2023, which will be equivalent to a +9.6% HoH growth and a -3.1% YoY contraction. The analysts also predict that TTNDY's 1H 2023 net profit will be $542 million, and this translates into a -6.2% YoY decline and a +8.6% HoH increase.

In the subsequent two sections of this article, I assess the performance of TTNDY's key client and relevant industry metrics, which serve as read-throughs for the company's outlook in the near term.

Negative Read-Throughs From Major Customer's Results And Guidance

In the company's offering circular relating to a $500 million medium-term note program released on May 22, 2023, Techtronic Industries provided details about its client mix. TTNDY highlighted in this latest disclosure that "The Home Depot" is "one of the Group's largest customers" which distributes Techtronic Industries' products on an exclusive basis in North America. Techtronic Industries also revealed that its biggest client contributed 47.8%, 47.5%, and 48.9% of its topline for FY 2022, FY 2021, and FY 2020, respectively. As such, it is reasonable to assume that HD is Techtronic Industries' largest client, accounting for close to half of TTNDY's sales.

Home Depot issued a press release in the middle of May disclosing the company's Q1 FY 2023 financial performance and its updated FY 2023 financial guidance, both of which were below the Wall Street analysts' expectations.

HD's topline decreased by -4.2% YoY to $37.3 billion in Q1 FY 2023, which turned out to be -2.7% lower than the market's consensus revenue forecast of $38.3 billion. Comparable sales for Home Depot contracted by -4.5% YoY for the most recent quarter, which was far worse than the sell-side's consensus comparable sales decline estimate of -1.7% (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Home Depot also revised both the company's FY 2023 revenue and comparable sales growth guidance downwards from flat previously to between -2% and -5% now.

HD stressed at its Q1 FY 2023 earnings briefing that "we continue to see softness in big-ticket discretionary categories" following what has been "a couple of years of unprecedented demand in the home improvement market." Separately, Techtronic Industries had acknowledged at the company's FY 2022 earnings call in March this year that its financial performance had been adversely impacted by "softer consumer spending, unfavorable weather, and destocking by our major home improvement channels." Considering the negative read-throughs from TTNDY's and HD's management commentary, it is reasonable to expect that demand for Techtronic Industries' products is highly likely to remain weak for the foreseeable future.

I highlight specific metrics for the US housing market in the next section.

Positive Read-Throughs From Housing Market Indicators

A May 23, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article indicated that new home sales in the US increased by +4.1% MoM (Month-on-Month) from 656,000 units for March 2023 to 683,000 units for April this year. The US housing market's actual April 2023 sales were +3.0% higher than the consensus projection of 663,000 units.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo (WFC) Housing Market Index increased by +5 points MoM from 45 in April this year to 50 in May 2023, which represented the highest monthly reading in the past 10 months. According to the National Association of Home Builders' or NAHB's website, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is a forward-looking indicator which surveys NAHB members on their expectations of "market conditions for the sale of new homes at the present time and in the next six months."

The indicators mentioned above suggest that the worst could be potentially over for the US housing and home improvement markets, and this offers positive read-throughs for Techtronic Industries.

Closing Thoughts

The outlook for Techtronic Industries in the short term is mixed judging by its customer's results and relevant housing market data, which is also consistent with the current 1H 2023 consensus estimates (HoH improvement, YoY decline) for TTNDY. A hold rating for Techtronic Industries is justified in view of the company's mixed near-term prospects.

