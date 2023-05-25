Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Trade Desk Remains A Long-Term Buy Despite Run-Up

May 25, 2023 1:47 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.53K Followers

Summary

  • TTD continues to take advantage of prevailing trends toward CTV and programmatic advertising.
  • The company's metrics are pointed in the right direction, though some wild cards remain.
  • The valuation isn't compelling today, but it's likely fair considering the long-term opportunity and profitability. I'm maintaining my buy rating.
Online Advertising concept, ad on internet

anyaberkut

I've covered the Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) a few times and wanted to update my rating based on recent earnings and a recent 10% run-up.

TTD maintains its advantage in demand-side programmatic advertising. With the continued shift of consumption to connected TV (

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.53K Followers
My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTD, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.