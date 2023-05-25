anyaberkut

I've covered the Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) a few times and wanted to update my rating based on recent earnings and a recent 10% run-up.

TTD maintains its advantage in demand-side programmatic advertising. With the continued shift of consumption to connected TV (CTV) products including the streaming services, and the incorporation of advertising-supported tiers into streaming offerings, the tailwinds are substantial and support TTD's business model. Though the valuation isn't cheap, the company's consistent profitable growth with a shrewd eye to shareholder value has earned a premium valuation, in my eyes. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) remains a specter over the industry, but increased government oversight discussed in my last article casts doubt on Google's ability to make any major moves which should impact TTD's business model.

TVVision

Recent earnings were solid, with 21% yoy revenue growth on the quarter and EPS of $0.23 beating expectations by $0.11. TTD continues to maintain its long streak of profitable growth while continuing to innovate and invest in initiatives to take market share.

With that, the market is shifting to benefit TTD's position in ad-supported CTV. CTV has grown to account for a larger and larger share of TTD's business over time, and as the infographic above shows, ad-supported streaming was up to 48% of all streaming (much of it from YouTube, but including new tiers from other CTV offerings) for growth of 55% from 2020. Jeff Green always provides great perspective on his earnings calls, here is some discussion on CTV:

The shift to decision CTV was reinforced at our recent Forward '23 CTV event in New York City, where most of the major streaming media companies joined us on stage to talk about how they are innovating in CTV to bring value to the world's top advertisers. Paramount talked about how advertisers are incorporating data, identity and optimization into the upfronts. Disney spoke about the multiyear transition taking place in CTV, much of it hinging on advances in addressability made possible by CTV. Also at Forward '23, NBCU made the big announcement that they have adopted UID2. They are integrating UID2 in order to ensure a premium CTV experience with low ad loads and frequency controls for advertisers. Across the board, UID2 is accelerating as the primary currency or CTV decisioning. Even Netflix, a company which just launched their advertising business model at the end of last year, highlighted on their earnings call a few weeks ago that the ad-funded subscriber is more valuable to them than the ad-free subscriber. Hulu has said the same thing for years. Even in the early days of the market, ad-supported streaming is proving to be the most effective engine for growth and value and that is even before Netflix brings the power of identity and biddable marketplaces to the table.

UID 2.0 continues to gain share with sign-ups from major streamers, although it's only one of the offerings in the marketplace to replace cookies. The email-backed identifier won't directly benefit TTD, but its existence and the strong adoption in the marketplace ensures the viability of TTD's business model in the privacy-focused future. Last year, management discussed UID 2.0 at 15% of customer adoption, and projects it will be up to 75% by mid-year. This will ultimately provide the data needed for TTD to show value in its ad impressions and validate the longevity of the DSP business model.

The G2 grid validates TTD's leading market position, among notable competitors like Google, in the demand-side platform - DSP - marketplace. This market position allows the company to maintain a significant amount of data on ad impressions, which can be flexed to improve the offering. I assess the programmatic advertising market, like many others, will be one with a clear advantage for the largest players. Jeff Green seems to agree with that assessment, based on this discussion from the earnings call:

By contrast, we are so excited about our position in the advertising ecosystem when it comes to AI. We look at over 10 million ad requests every second. Those requests, in sum, represent a very robust and very unique dataset with incredible integrity. We can point generative AI at that dataset with confidence for years to come. We know that our size, our dataset size and integrity, our profitability and our team will make Koa and generative AI a promising part of our future.

The other most notable innovation in the space is TTD's OpenPath initiative. At first blush, this is a direct shot at the supply-side platforms (SSP's). Specifically, it's allowing publishers (the holders of the ad space, like Facebook or Disney) to "direct pipe" to advertisers through TTD's platform. Historically, these publishers would use an SSP, whether it be one built in-house for some of the larger publishers, or a company like PubMatic (PUBM). TTD has tried to make it clear they aren't entering the supply-side with this initiative. That's likely true, to an extent, but it's also what they need to say to keep their reputation among advertisers pristine. TTD has long held one of their competitive advantages is a single-minded focus on the buy side, with every new initiative aimed at improving advertiser capabilities. I don't think they see this any differently, but it could drive smaller SSP's out of business. The best SSP's are able to provide sufficient value outside of just acting as a middleman to justify their cut, but the life of a middleman anywhere in business is hoping the two sides don't figure out how to more efficiently connect with one another. In all, this seems like a natural evolution for TTD, and one which will drive improvement in the supply side if they hope to survive.

Data by YCharts

One of the metrics, I look at to find the best compounders in the market is FCF/share. TTD does utilize stock-based compensation, and those issued shares count against this metric. It's pointed in the exact direction I want to see, and TTD's track record of profitability leads me to believe it has the capability of becoming a compounder over the long term.

However, its competitive position isn't cemented. Google is a difficult company to deal with, and has been accused of anti-competitive practices by the DOJ. I do think this scrutiny should keep them at bay over the short-to-medium term. TTD continues to innovate and spends considerable resources to operate much closer to breakeven than it could. That's a sign to me that the true cash flow machine that's possible is still years away. That's fine, but investors should understand TTD is still in its early days as far as building out a moat.

One interesting wrinkle was the recent authorization of a $700M share buyback plan. Ultimately, this is to make up for share dilution from SBC, though in Q1 the company repurchased $293M in stock. I don't think this is overall very meaningful to the thesis, and the company's $1.33B in cash on hand and no debt should allow management adequate flexibility to continue investment.

Is The Trade Desk trading at a premium?

FAST Graphs

Looking at the company's earnings graph, projections have growth ahead in the low to mid 20s% range. Historic growth has been 32%, so I would classify this as a high-growth stock. A P/E ratio of 60X shows the market assigns a premium valuation to the company's operations, and the price has been relatively volatile since COVID.

FAST Graphs

Looking at free cash flows, growth rates are similar, although historic growth rates come off of a smaller base. Again, the multiple is premium, with the company trading at a 1.6% FCF yield today.

FAST Graphs

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and relatively stable valuation, an investment today could yield around 20% annualized total returns. However, based on historic volatility and the premium valuation, I'd assess the risk to stable returns from here to be very high. These high-growth stocks are not for the weak of stomach.

FAST Graphs

Is The Trade Desk overvalued?

Based on FCF projections and maintaining current valuations (lower than the inflated historical valuation), an investment today could yield closer to 24% returns.

In all, despite the run-up, I consider today's valuation to be fair, if a little high. This is taking into consideration the long-term history of growth and profitability, as well as the opportunities in front of TTD. The prevailing trend toward programmatic advertising and CTV is a major tailwind for TTD, and its scale should provide uplift in margins over time as well as benefits stemming from data collection and brand equity. Google's legal troubles and the OpenPath initiative remain wild cards to me, but I'm willing to accept the risk of that uncertainty. I'm maintaining my buy rating.