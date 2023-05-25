CharlieChesvick/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is a leading provider of marine and transportation services in the offshore energy industry. With a modern fleet of 228 offshore service vessels (OSV) operating in over 30 countries worldwide, the company offers a diverse range of services across five segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and West Africa. This operational structure allows Tidewater to quickly adapt to changing market conditions in each region. The company provides services for oil and natural gas production, field development and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance.

Tidewater market outlook

Tidewater plays a crucial role in the offshore service industry, with their recent acquisition bolstering their asset portfolio. However, as a fleet company for offshore marine vessels, their success and profitability are heavily dependent on the exploration, development, and production levels of their customers. Additionally, the business activities of their customers are closely tied to fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, resulting in a cyclical pattern for Tidewater's operations. The majority of Tidewater's revenues come from vessel time charter or similar contracts.

According to S&P Global, the offshore sector has seen a significant increase in average day rates over the past year, and according to Energy Intelligence research, this trend is projected to persist until oil and gas prices remain high. This presents favorable opportunities for companies operating in the offshore sector (see Figure 1). During the downturn experienced in 2020, break-even prices for offshore projects decreased. However, with the subsequent rise in oil and natural gas prices, day rate prices have also increased, making most offshore projects profitable even with higher day rates. As a result, demand for offshore services is unlikely to decrease significantly as long as commodity prices remain favorable.

Figure 1 - Day rate averages

S&P Global

As previously mentioned, Tidewater's management decisions regarding their acquisitions have resulted in a strong asset portfolio, including Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO) and Solstad Offshore PSV. In April 2022, the company acquired all issued and outstanding shares of SPO for a total of $215 million, with only $61.6 million paid in cash. This acquisition added 50 offshore support vessels operating primarily in West Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East to Tidewater's fleet. Additionally, the company recently announced the acquisition of 37 offshore vessels from Solstad Offshore for $557 million in an all-cash deal expected to close by the end of Q2 2023. With the ongoing recovery of the global offshore sector, these acquisitions are expected to generate significant cash flow and provide benefits for investors (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 - TDW's cash flow generation

Solstad Offshore PSV Acquisition

Tidewater Financial outlook

In the first quarter of 2023, TDW capitalized on the highest global average day rate since 2015. With these rates projected to remain high throughout the year, the company is poised to achieve its highest quarterly revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $193.1 million and $59.1 million, respectively, since late 2015. Furthermore, TDW's net income experienced a significant increase, reaching $10.7 million in 1Q 2023 compared to a net loss of $12.2 million during the same period in 2022. As stated by the CEO

"We are encouraged by the continued momentum we saw during the first quarter and the new cyclical revenue and global average day rate high-water marks, especially for what is anticipated to be the slowest quarter of the year due to seasonality in certain markets. Consolidated global average day rates continued the upward trend we saw throughout 2022, with the average day rate increasing nearly $1,100 per day sequentially. In addition, each individual geographic region increased its average day rate during the quarter. Also, all individual vessel classes except the 4-8k AHTS class increased in average day rate during the quarter. Seasonality did play a factor during the quarter as activity in the North Sea and the Mediterranean declined sequentially though, notably, we did see net day rate improvements in these markets during the quarter".

Following the encouraging results of the first quarter, it should be noted that the company could reduce its debt level slightly to $169.4 million as compared to $176.7 million at the end of 2022. Also, TDW's cash balance increased to $165 million year over year versus $136 million in 1Q 2022. As a result, higher cash balances and lower debt levels led to a deep fall in the company's net debt level of only $4.3 million. Thankfully, their well amount of equity level of $873.4 million in the first quarter and well-positioned net debt level cater to a healthy capital structure that would absorb future potential risks (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 - TDW's capital structure (in million)

Author

Tidewater company's cash from operations declined to around $13 million in the first quarter compared with over $45 million at the end of 2022, which includes their merger payments. However, their operating cash flow was far higher than year over year compared with $(11.6) million at the same time in 2022. Combined with higher capital expenditures of $8.7 million in 1Q, their free cash flow dropped to $4.1 million versus $40.4 million at the end of 2022, while being far higher than the negative amount of free cash flow in 1Q 2022. When all was said and done, Tidewater's healthy cash structure aligned with a strong portfolio of assets indicates that the company is capable of taking the most advantage of the offshore market's recovery (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 - TDW's cash structure (in million)

Author

Risks

Although Tidewater company has promising market and financial outlooks, there are potential risks that investors should keep an eye on. Firstly, the demand for offshore services is highly dependent on oil and natural gas prices. If there are continuous downturns in oil and gas prices, production of companies in the oil and gas industry would decline, reducing demand for TDW's services. Additionally, TDW operates around the world, exposing them to different regulations associated with oil and gas industry operations in each country. If governments decide to enforce more restricted regulations due to global climate change, Tidewater's operations and performance could be adversely affected. Moreover, merging and acquiring is a crucial element of their management business strategy; however, it is important to identify appropriate acquisition targets and complete financial transactions carefully. Subject to these transactions, they may face financial risks such as reducing their liquidity and increasing the amount of service on their debt, which could adversely affect their operations and financial conditions.

Conclusion

During the first quarter of 2023, Tidewater experienced its highest quarterly revenue and net income levels since the end of 2015. This was attributed to the recovery of the offshore market and recent high day rates. It is anticipated that these rates will remain high for the next few years, which has led TDW's management to make strategic decisions regarding their last two acquisitions, resulting in increased asset portfolio strength. After an analysis of Tidewater's financial cash and capital structures, as well as the outlook for the offshore market, I recommend a buy rating for TDW stock.

