Tidewater: Strong Financials And Increasing Day Rates Signal Promising Future For Investors

May 25, 2023 2:08 PM ETTidewater Inc. (TDW)
Summary

  • During the first quarter of 2023, Tidewater experienced its highest quarterly revenue and net income levels since the end of 2015.
  • This was attributed to the recovery of the offshore market and recent high day rates. It is anticipated that these rates will remain sufficiently high during the next year.
  • With the ongoing recovery of the global offshore sector, TDW’s acquisitions are expected to generate significant cash flow and provide benefits for investors.

Rope access technician making inspection, repairing on offshore platform with transfer vessel guarding

CharlieChesvick/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is a leading provider of marine and transportation services in the offshore energy industry. With a modern fleet of 228 offshore service vessels (OSV) operating in over 30 countries worldwide, the company offers a diverse range

Day rate averages

S&P Global

Cash Flow Generation

Solstad Offshore PSV Acquisition

TDW's capital structure

Author

TDW's cash structure

Author

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.38K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

