U.S. Debt Ceiling Game Of Chicken And Default Risk

Summary

  • A US default likely won't happen. But it still could. Any imminent default would be on one of the four bills that mature between 1 to 13 June.
  • Even if we get close to a default, rating downgrades are probable. An actual default, and it's a multi-notch downgrade. Damage to the US Treasury product as collateral is big; it could be huge.
  • Treasuries are simply backed by the good faith of the US government. So, there are no cross-default provisions.
  • Fitch, having just moved the US to negative watch, has noted that it would move the security on which a payment has been missed from AAA to D.
  • In all probability, a collapse in the Dow Jones would be enough for Capitol Hill to come to its senses and pass something to make this all go away.

Government Debt Ceiling and Federal Government Shutdown

Douglas Rissing

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas

A US default likely won't happen. But it still could. Any imminent default would be on one of the four bills that mature between 1 to 13 June. Even if we

