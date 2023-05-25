Konoplytska

Written by Nick Ackerman. This article was originally published to members of Cash Builder Opportunities on May 10th, 2023.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) recently announced some strong earnings results earlier in May. TCPC is more of your traditional business development company that invests primarily in floating-rate first-lien loans. They also have a substantial portion of their leverage in fixed-rate borrowings, which includes the lucrative SBA Debenture loans that get envious terms. Therefore, the rising rates experienced in the last year have worked out quite well for TCPC, and that has been reflected.

In their latest quarter, they delivered an increase in the net asset value per share and a substantial rise in net investment income. The NII per share rose year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter - while the NAV per share took a hit in the YoY period. However, that was what most BDCs had experienced in the last year. Only what would appear to be the better-managed BDCs showed an NAV increase in the first quarter, as some faltered and showed another decline in NAV.

At the same time, it trades at a deep discount on an absolute and relative basis, making it something that could be worth considering at this time. Most BDCs have taken a hit recently due to the banking crisis that really pushed down all financial and financial-related investments. However, the latest NAV increase at the end of March indicates that things are still holding up well for this BDC.

The main caveat here is the same as it is for all BDCs at this time. While higher interest rates were certainly a boon to this space, declining rates and economic slowdowns can put significant pressure on these types of instruments. The compelling dividend yields of these investments don't come without some strings attached, unfortunately. The loans and investments they make are to generally smaller companies; smaller companies naturally are more sensitive to economic conditions as they don't have the financial wherewithal that larger companies do.

TCPC Basics

It is worth noting that they are an externally managed BDC, which is often seen as a negative. For that reason, one could usually expect there to be some discounting on its valuation for that.

Their investment objective is "to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection." To achieve this, they will "invest primarily in the debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge." They go on to add that they maintain a focus of senior debt instruments but keep the door open to other "financing solutions at any level of the capital structure." As I mentioned above, all fairly standard language for most BDCs.

TCPC's Fixed-Rate Leverage Is Looking Attractive

This BDC has roughly $1.792 billion in managed assets, with a total leverage ratio of 57.30%. This puts them on the higher end for BDCs in terms of implementing borrowings to potentially enhance shareholder returns. They are listed as the 11th highest in terms of leverage percentage, according to CEFData. With higher borrowings comes higher volatility and risks.

Leverage can be an important focus, not only because it does increase risks that investors need to consider but because of rising interest rates. With rising interest rates, financing becomes more difficult, and that includes borrowing costs rising for some BDCs. With that being said, the bulk of TCPC's borrowings right now are at fixed rates with some flexibility in maturities over the coming years.

In fact, one of these sources of leverage is SBA Debentures. These can often be incredibly helpful when implemented through BDCs because they carry lower fixed rates with longer maturities. That is certainly the case with TCPC as we see the cost comes in at 2.52%, but they note in the fine print that fees of 0.35% and 0.36% are excluded.

TCPC Leverage (BlackRock TCP)

Still, at anywhere from 2.5-3%, those are envious borrowing rates at this time. For comparison, we can see that their credit facilities are pushing near 7% now, with the level that LIBOR and SOFR are at as of writing.

Fortunately, they have reduced the borrowings on these facilities relative to their fixed-rate components, at least as of March 31, 2023. We can see that they have nearly 71% of their borrowings at that time at fixed rates. They have room to increase their borrowings by withdrawing more on their credit facilities if needed for a deal that makes sense.

TCPC Portfolio Stats

To complement those mostly fixed-rate borrowings, we have a mostly floating-rate portfolio. They listed that 94% of their debt investments were tied to a floating rate, leaving 6% at a fixed rate. The majority of their portfolio is in first-lien loans at 76%. Though they do have some equity exposure and second-lien exposure. The second lien and equity exposure can be riskier than the first lien should these businesses fail and it comes to recovery.

TCPC Portfolio Stats (BlackRock TCP)

To help mitigate the risk to their BDC, they invest in a highly diverse group of companies. They list this as a specific emphasis that they are also focused on less-cyclical business, with the largest exposure coming from internet software and services. Of course, in an economic downturn, most things are going to get hit to some degree, so it's really about mitigating that risk. We also see that diversified financial services were the second largest weighting, tied with diversified consumer services. Generally speaking, financial services would be something that tends to be more tied to the overall health of the economy.

TCPC Industry Breakdown (BlackRock TCP)

In total, they listed 143 portfolio companies, which is quite a bit when looking at BDCs. More holdings might make it more difficult for them to provide significant outperformance as they hold more good loans. They can also be holding more bad loans. Conversely, they shouldn't necessarily see significant hits when one or two positions don't go as expected. As they noted in their last earnings, they had two portfolio companies on non-accrual status - which worked out to just 0.3% of their total investments and 0.5% at cost.

NII Driving Higher To Support A Dividend Boost

After taking a look at the leverage and the underlying portfolio, we can naturally go into the NII discussion. This is because the leverage costs and the portfolio stats directly relate to why NII is driving higher over the last year and over the last quarter. It's precisely the fact that interest rates were increasing. So a substantial portion of their borrowings stayed at fixed rates, and a substantial portion of their underlying holdings started even yielding more.

TCPC Dividend Coverage (BlackRock TCP)

With NII moving higher, the fund was able to increase its dividend to $0.34, accounting for a 6.3% increase from the previous $0.32. While they've been able to increase the dividend since cutting during Covid, it still isn't back at the pre-Covid level in either the regular dividend amount or the NII.

However, given the current trajectory, TCPC could see closer to $1.76 in NII this year. Thus, they are on track to take out their pre-Covid level. Should that trend continue, we could see the dividend even reinstated to that previous level's high watermark of $0.36 per quarter. They have a good possibility of hitting that level too.

Analysts expect them to hit $1.71 in 2023, but they already exceeded the first quarter estimate of $0.41 with the $0.44. We also had a couple more interest rate increases from the Fed. So even at this point, if the Fed pauses, they still have a couple more increases that they should be benefiting from this current quarter.

Worth noting is the other general caveat and risk for BDCs that we could experience. And that is, what happens when the Fed cuts rates? Well, in that case, we will see some of these gains reversed in NII. The reason would be that yields would drop for the underlying loans. Additionally, should the Fed cut rates, it's likely to be because we are in a recession. That could increase the risks of more defaults and, thus, more on the non-accrual list, which could impact NII generation further. However, a bit of a counter to this would be that they still have some capacity to draw on their credit facilities. Since that is the case, as yields drop, those borrowing costs would also drop and implementing that further becomes economically feasible again.

One other slide that I wanted to include just because I enjoy it when BDCs/funds include cumulative dividends paid chart. As an income-focused investment, it's all about the dividend. Therefore, a chart showing cumulative dividends makes a lot of sense. In this case, they include a NAV plus dividends paid chart. Since they pay out most of their earnings to investors, this helps represent what growth could look like if they retained these assets instead.

TCPC Cumulative Distribution Chart (BlackRock TCP)

NAV Improvement And Attractive Discount

The first quarter of 2023 saw an NAV increase, which plenty of BDCs did provide, but not all of the ones that I follow. So seeing some growth in that was promising as it reflected that despite a large drop in share prices due to the banking crisis, the actual hit might not be all that bad.

Quarterly NAV History (BlackRock TCP)

For TCPC, NAV rose $0.07. Besides the $0.32 dividend they paid - which was more than offset by the $0.44 in NII - they also experienced a large net realized loss of $0.53. That was largely offset by the net unrealized gain of $0.48. NAV per share is still down year-over-year by almost 9%, but that is something that has happened in many other BDCs, too, given the environment.

What this means is that based on the current trading price of TCPC, we are seeing a wide discount of nearly 20% to NAV. An absolute discount on its own doesn't tell us the whole story, though, as some BDCs can trade at substantial discounts for significant periods of time. In the case of TCPC, this appears to be a discount that is pushing more toward the levels we saw after Covid. The spike lower during Covid was more like a once-in-a-lifetime event. Excluding that event, this is near the lowest levels this BDC has historically traded.

TCPC Discount/Premium History (BlackRock TCP)

Externally managed, current economic outlook, and higher interest rates are all likely contributing factors to some of this discount, no doubt. However, I also believe that the discount is still attractive even if you consider those facts and that a lot of this discount is simply due to the financial shock we've been going through with bank failures.

Conclusion

Given TCPC's improving income generation on the back of higher interest rates, with more to absorb in this current quarter, it makes it an attractive BDC to consider. Most BDCs have benefited from this similar trend, but TCPC also sports a deep discount. At this deep of a discount, we are looking at a wider discount than is the historic norm for this name. Even with the current headwinds going against the BDC space as a whole, I believe the discount is still larger than it probably should be. Therefore, I believe that TCPC currently represents a fairly attractive time to consider investing in this name. With the caveat that should we enter into a period of recession, one could probably average down.