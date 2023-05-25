Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EnerSys (ENS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 1:24 PM ETEnerSys (ENS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.65K Followers

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Hartman - VP, IR

David Shaffer - President and CEO

Andrea Funk - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Greg Wasikowski - Weber Research and Advisory

Sherif Elmaghrabi - BTIG

Blake Keating - William Blair

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 Fiscal Year 2023 EnerSys Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lisa Hartman, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Lisa Hartman

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss EnerSys’ fourth quarter and full year fiscal year 2023 results.

On the call with me this morning are David Shaffer, EnerSys’ President and Chief Executive Officer; Andrea Funk, EnerSys’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Last evening, we published our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results and filed our 10-K with the SEC, which are currently available on our website. We also posted slides that we will be referencing during this call. The slides are available on the Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of our website.

As a reminder, we will be presenting certain forward-looking statements on this call that are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Our forward-looking statements are made as of today.

For a list of forward-looking statements and factors which could affect our future results, please refer to our recent 10-K filed with

