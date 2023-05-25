Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Tower: Beware Storm Clouds On The Horizon

Preston Yadegar profile picture
Preston Yadegar
4 Followers

Summary

  • AMT's international expansion strategy has begun to pay off, with strong growth across Europe, Africa and Latin America offsetting slowdowns in the Asia-Pacific and US & Canada.
  • The strategy of horizontal expansion in foreign markets should provide reliable growth for years to come.
  • But the company likely overpaid in its $10.1 billion acquisition of CoreSite. Aggressive expansion into additional verticals could jeopardize their domestic market dominance.
  • Management must also address declining financial and operating metrics, which are deteriorating relative to peers.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Preston Yadegar as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Engineer hand using digital tablet testing the communications tower

xijian

This article was written by

Preston Yadegar profile picture
Preston Yadegar
4 Followers
I'm the Founder & CEO of Shareholder Vote Exchange, the first exchange for trading shareholder voting rights. I enjoy writing as a way of expanding my knowledge and learning about new investment opportunities. I also believe that sharing what I learn with others can enable them to make better financial decisions. My investment philosophy emphasizes flexibility in asset allocation, incorporating either top-down macro analysis or bottom-up fundamentals. I believe that bet sizing is as important as proper research and execution. I also believe in avoiding the great extremes of active or passive management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.