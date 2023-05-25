Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wingstop: Massively Overvalued Despite Strong Growth Prospects

May 25, 2023 2:26 PM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)1 Comment
Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
3 Followers

Summary

  • Wingstop continues to post strong revenue growth with 42.7% growth in Q1 2023.
  • Wingstop has solid plans to continue growing their store count to help grow sales.
  • However, Wingstop trades at a significant premium to fair value.

A Wingstop restaurant in Pearland, TX, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is a great business with a solid growth plan laid out for the future, suggesting strong double-digit revenue growth. Shareholders have been rewarded with a 50% surge in the share price year-to-date and over 295% in the past

A picture showing Wingstops store growth plans.

Wingstop Investor Day 2022. Slide 14)

Image showing Wingstop's 49.6% growth in same-store sales over the past 5 years.

Wingstop Investor Day 2022. Slide 88

DCF Model Graph for Wingstop (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/WING' title='Wingstop Inc.'>WING</a>)

Created and calculated by the author based on Wingstop’s Financial Data found on Seeking Alpha and the author's projections

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
3 Followers
I am a small investor who only manages my personal portfolio. I focus on finding overlooked value stocks and only buy at the right price. I contribute to seeking alpha as a hobby, and to share and discuss ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.