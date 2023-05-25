Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 1:30 PM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.65K Followers

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Corinna Van der Ghinst - VP of IR

Patrice Louvet - President, CEO and Director

Jane Nielsen - CFO and COO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Boss - JPMorgan

Jay Sole - UBS

John Kernan - TD Cowen

Chris Nardone - Bank of America

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ralph Lauren Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn over the conference to our host, Ms. Corinna Van der Ghinst. Please go ahead.

Corinna Van der Ghinst

Good morning, and thank you for joining Ralph Lauren's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 conference call. With me today are Patrice Louvet, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jane Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

After prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions, which we ask that you limit to 1 per caller. As a reminder, last year's fourth quarter and full year included an extra week in the fiscal calendar. All growth for these periods will be discussed on a constant currency 52-week comparable basis. Reconciliations can be found in this morning's press release.

During today's call, we will also be making some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including our financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteed, and our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Our expectations contain many risks and uncertainties. Principal risks and

