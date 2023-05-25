Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ocean Yield ASA (OYIEF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 1:32 PM ETOcean Yield ASA (OYIEF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.65K Followers

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCQX:OYIEF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 25, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andreas Roede - Chief Executive Officer

Eirik Eide - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Jost - Arctic Securities

Pal Dahl - SB 1 Markets

Magnus Hjermann - SEB

Andreas Roede

Good morning everyone, and welcome Ocean Yield’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation. I will start today's presentation with the highlights of the quarter and provide an update on our portfolio before our CFO, Eirik Eide will take us through the financials. Then the presentation will be concluded with opening up for questions.

Starting off on page two, we are pleased to report another quarter with strong and stable performance for Ocean Yield. We report an EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects of $87.4 million and a net profit of $23 million. Despite some seasonal weakness in some of the underlying shipping markets, the counterparty risk in the portfolio remains low, and asset values remain firm resulting in comfortable lease to value on a portfolio basis.

We are ending the quarter with a strong and robust balance sheet with $113 million in cash and an equity ratio of 30.15%. Several refinancing initiatives have been concluded during and after the quarter and Eirik will cover this in greater detail later in the presentation.

During the quarter, the bond loan OCY05 was settled with cash and a new bond OCY08 with the nominal amount of NOK750 million was issued. In connection with the issue, $39.3 million of OCY06 and NOK299.5 million of OCY07 was repurchased. Also, during the quarter, we entered into 5-year bareboat charters for the two AHTS vessels to Viking Supply Ships, in line with our previously communicated strategy for these vessels. At the end of the first quarter, the EBITDA backlog was $3.7 billion with an average remaining contract duration of

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.