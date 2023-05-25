Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nuvalent: Good Medicine, But Futuristic Valuation

May 25, 2023 2:00 PM ETNuvalent, Inc. (NUVL)
Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • When I say futuristic valuation, I mean a valuation that would be justified if NUVL succeeded in the future.
  • It hasn't yet, so the valuation seems unjustified.
  • The company is doing good science and is managed by Deerfield, a Harvard professor, and an experienced CEO.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Total Pharma Tracker. Learn More »

Glass lung

Eoneren

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a cancer drug developer focused on resolving kinase resistance and selectivity. Here's its pipeline:

NUVL PIPELINE

NUVL Pipeline (NUVL Website)

Lead program NVL-520 is targeting advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC and other solid tumors, and recently presented positive phase 1 NSCLC

NUVL STOCK CHART

NUVL Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

NVL-520 comparison

NVL-520 Comparison (Nuvalent Website)

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-


Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. 

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you. 



This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
16.76K Followers
Cautious, low key, disciplined investing in biopharma stocks
Avisol Capital Partners runs the Total Pharma Tracker Seeking Alpha Marketplace service. This is managed by Dr Asok Dutta, BVScAH and Dr Udaya Kumar Maiya, MD Oncologist. The service offers end-to-end research on both investing and trading ideas everyday, and includes a 150-stock watchlist and two 40-stock model portfolios that are continuously tracked.

Dr Dutta is a retired veterinary surgeon. He has over 40 years experience in the industry. Dr Maiya is a well-known oncologist who has 30 years in the medical field, including as Medical Director of various healthcare institutions. Both doctors are also avid private investors. They are assisted by a number of finance professionals in developing this service.

If you want to check out our service, go here - https://seekingalpha.com/author/avisol-capital-partners/research

Disclaimer - we are not investment advisors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important: My Hold rating only means "I will not Buy now." I am not telling "you" to hold, because I see some risks here. But I am also not telling you to "sell", because, a) the risks are not insurmountable, and b) you may have bought at such a low price that your risk-benefit ratio is acceptable to you. Thus, my “Hold” is a bearish rating, but it is not as bearish as a “Sell” rating.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.