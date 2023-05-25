Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comex Delivery Countdown: June Shows Promise

SchiffGold
Summary

  • Gold is wrapping up May which has slightly exceeded the last minor month in March.
  • Silver delivery volume was low in May with only 2,558 contracts standing for delivery. This is the smallest major month in years.
  • Volume in Palladium has been steady for the last several major months (major months are at each quarter end).
  • Delivery volume has dipped from the highs seen over the last few years, but this June is showing strength.

By SchiffGold

Gold is wrapping up May which has slightly exceeded the last minor month in March.

Gold historical deliveries for minor months

Figure: 1 Recent like-month delivery volume

Delivery volume has stayed robust on the back of more contracts opening mid-month for immediate

Gold deliveries

gold cumulative net new contracts

gold historical notional deliveries

gold: house account activity

Gold: Daily and cumulative change in stock

Gold open interest countdown

countdown percent

gold historical deliveries

futures spreads

Spot vs Futures

Recent like-month delivery volume

Silver 24-month delivery and first notice

Silver Cumulative Net New Contracts

Silver historical Notional Deliveries

Silver: House Account Activity

Silver Recent Monthly Stock Change

Silver Open Interest Countdown

Silver open interest countdown

Silver Historical Deliveries

Spot vs Futures

Palladium Delivery Volume

Palladium Inventory

Palladium Open Interest Countdown

palladium open interest Countdown Percent

historical gold/silver deliveries by year

SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

