Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Big Money Is Turning Bullish

May 25, 2023 2:50 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMSFT2 Comments
Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24.38K Followers

Summary

  • Institutional investors purchased nearly 147 million of Google’s Class A shares in the last 13F reporting cycle.
  • There’s good reason behind this shift in market sentiment, and it’s driven by fundamental developments.
  • Readers and investors can view this as an encouraging sign and remain invested or increase exposure in the stock.

Hannover Messe Industrial Trade Fair 2023

Alexander Koerner/Getty Images News

It seems like the Street is turning bullish on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a big way. Latest data reveals that a broad swath of institutional investors collectively bought nearly 147 million of Google's Class

Institutional Ownership in GOOGL

Nasdaq

Institutional ownership data for Internet Content companies

BusinessQuant.com

Google's valuation

BusinessQuant.com

Google's revenue breakdown

BusinessQuant.com

This article was written by

Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24.38K Followers
Business Quant is a comprehensive investment research platform. It hosts KPI data, financial data and analytical tools to help you become a better investor. You don’t have to go through boring SEC filings to keep a track of AT&T’s subscriber count, Apple’s revenue from iPhones or Disney’s revenue by region. Our Granular KPI Data tool does that for you and it does so much more. Get an edge over the market, from day one. Watch Business Quant in action here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.