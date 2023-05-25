Warner Bros. Discovery: Yes, Time To Catch The Falling Knife
Summary
- Warner Bros. Discovery excites investors with its relaunched Max streaming service as it attempts to reach profitability in its US DTC segment this year.
- The company's weak Q1 performance has worsened the execution risks in meeting analysts' free cash flow projections for FY23.
- However, the steep selloff from its March highs has improved its valuation significantly.
- As such, despite the risks of catching falling knives, I see a much improved risk/reward profile at the current levels.
Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., or Warner (NASDAQ:WBD) continue to see it struggle for traction, even though the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) since bottoming out in October 2022.
The selloff that started when WBD topped out in March intensified over the past few weeks, despite management's confident outlook at its early May earnings release.
However, investors need to account for higher execution risks of achieving its free cash flow or FCF projections for the rest of FY23. Accordingly, Warner posted a negative FCF of $930M. The revised Wall Street estimates indicate a robust second half which could see Warner delivering nearly $4.4B in FCF, accounting for nearly 95% of its full-year FCF projections.
As such, I assessed it's justified for investors to be skeptical about the company's profitability outlook, given its weak performance in Q1. The competition between the legacy players in streaming has intensified. Netflix's (NFLX) entry into the ad-supported space against a free cash flow profitable SVOD business underpins its potential success against the legacy players.
Disney's (DIS) intent to merge Hulu with Disney+ suggests more consolidation is likely expected, as the economics of running on losses are no longer viable and welcomed by investors moving ahead.
Hence, all eyes are likely focusing on Warner's traction with its newly-launched Max streaming service (a combination of HBO Max and Discovery+). The integration represents the company's attempt to reduce churn in HBO Max, leveraging better engagement metrics through the Discovery+ programming.
Management also provided an optimistic outlook at a conference yesterday (May 24), as CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels articulated:
First of all, very, very happy how the launch went yesterday. It's obviously a big priority for the company. If you think about it, one of the core theses of this combination between WarnerMedia and Discovery was to bring these 2 products together. I was actually very surprised by the large number of subscribers that's already started watching on the new product on Max. Very happy with the technical session metrics that are, already on day 1, better than the prior product. - 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
As seen above, the company is placing significant emphasis on its relaunched service to bolster its operating performance in the second half.
Keen investors should recall that management expects its US direct-to-consumer or DTC segment to turn profitable this year. Wiedenfels assured investors that the company is on track to meet its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance range of between $11B to $11.5B.
However, there's still uncertainty on its FCF conversion, which is expected to be within the range of 1/3 to 1/2 of adjusted EBITDA. Wall Street analysts penciled in an FCF conversion of about 42% against the average full-year EBITDA projection. Hence, it's in line with the midpoint of management's guidance, suggesting that analysts are likely neutral about the company's ability to meet its guidance.
I believe it's important for investors to assess Warner's ability to successfully expand its relaunched streaming service internationally. Warner has highlighted that it expects to deliver "130 million subscribers by 2025." The company expects 2024-26 to be "characterized by international expansion and subscriber growth." In addition, the international expansion is expected to be "done thoughtfully, prioritizing markets with high potential."
As such, the company's ability to track toward its target of $1B+ in adjusted EBITDA globally in 2025 for its DTC segment will likely hinge on the success of its US DTC efforts this year.
WBD's valuation has improved to the best possible "A+" as rated by Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings. Coupled with better expectations of sequential performance improvement, as highlighted by Wiedenfels, I assessed the risk/reward of buying the dips as reasonable.
However, WBD remains entrenched in a medium-term downtrend, suggesting investors buying here could end up catching a falling knife if Warner disappoints against its guidance.
Therefore, it's vital to exercise prudence over capital allocation, as the streaming wars are far from over.
Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
