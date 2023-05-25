Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QinetiQ Group PLC (QNTQF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 2:07 PM ETQinetiQ Group plc (QNTQF), QNTQY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.65K Followers

QinetiQ Group PLC (OTCPK:QNTQF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Haworth - Group Head, IR

Steve Wadey - Group CEO & Executive Director

Carol Borg - Group CFO & Corporate Governance and Director

Conference Call Participants

Samuel Burgess - Citigroup

Sash Tusa - Agency Partners

Richard Paige - Numis Securities Limited

Annabel Hewson - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

David Farrell - Jefferies

George Mcwhirter - Berenberg

Charlotte Keyworth - Barclays Bank

John Haworth

Great. Well, good morning, everybody, and good to see you all here. Welcome to you in the room here, but also those joining us online on the live webcast. This is our full year results for FY '23, and we've got some really exciting results and new ambition to share with you today.

I'm John Haworth. I'm the Group Director of Investor Relations for QinetiQ. And I'm joined here today by Steve Wadey, our Group CEO; and Carol Borg, our Group CFO. As normal, Steve and Carol will run through the presentation, after which there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions. Thank you very much. Steve, over to you.

Steve Wadey

So good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results for FY '23. Thank you for joining us for those here in the theater and also those online. I'd like to start by thanking our incredible people. They have responded to the heightened threat environment and supported our customers to deliver a really excellent full year performance across the group.

In March this year, the President of the United States and the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia announced a pathway to developing next-generation nuclear powered submarine incorporating technology from all 3 nations. This historic announcement demonstrates the first commitment of the AUKUS trilateral partnership to

