A Quick Take On Intelligent Group Limited

Intelligent Group Limited (INTJ) has filed to raise $22.5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides financial public relations services to companies in Hong Kong.

Intelligent Group Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based Intelligent Group Limited was founded to provide a range of financial PR services tailored to the needs of Hong Kong firms.

Management is headed by founder, Chairlady and CEO Ms. Wai Lau, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2016 and was previously a licensed representative of Get Nice Financial Group Limited and a licensed representative of Apollo Capital Management Limited.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Communications

Reputation management

Investor relations

Press conferences

News releases

Corporate events

Other

As of November 30, 2022, Intelligent Group has booked fair market value investment of approximately $258,000 in equity from investors including founder Ms. Wai Lau and others.

Intelligent Group - Client Acquisition

The firm obtains new customers via its direct marketing and business development efforts and through partner referrals and word of mouth.

The company plans to focus on its financial PR business in Hong Kong by growing its team, expanding its market presence into international capital markets, particularly the U.S. and establishing what it calls virtual Financial PR services.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped slightly as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE Ended November 30, 2022 6.7% FYE Ended November 30, 2021 6.9% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, was negative (8.9x) in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

Intelligent Group’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by The Business Research Company, the global market for public relations was an estimated $107 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach $134 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.7% through 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing need for competitive advantage as organizations of all types seek to enhance their public image.

Also, the Hong Kong financial PR market is a small subset of the overall market. Hong Kong has suffered from a variety of challenges in recent years as a result of recent social unrest followed by more direct control from the PRC.

The company faces intense competition from a market that features low barriers to entry and few major participants.

Financial PR companies focus their efforts on employee recruitment and development since the quality and reputation of their service is wholly a function of their employee efforts.

Intelligent Group Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top-line revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Lower operating profit

Less cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE Ended November 30, 2022 $ 1,836,204 -37.3% FYE Ended November 30, 2021 $ 2,930,720 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE Ended November 30, 2022 $ 1,516,882 -43.8% FYE Ended November 30, 2021 $ 2,697,262 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior FYE Ended November 30, 2022 82.61% -10.2% FYE Ended November 30, 2021 92.03% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE Ended November 30, 2022 $ 487,938 26.6% FYE Ended November 30, 2021 $ 1,752,871 59.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin FYE Ended November 30, 2022 $ 445,740 24.3% FYE Ended November 30, 2021 $ 1,518,284 82.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE Ended November 30, 2022 $ 905,437 FYE Ended November 30, 2021 $ 1,324,974 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of November 30, 2022, Intelligent Group had $2.0 million in cash and $1.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending November 30, 2022, was $903,883.

Intelligent Group Limited IPO Details

Intelligent Group intends to raise $22.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering five million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $50.7 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 34.13%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Also, the firm is an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders will receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 40% for growing our Financial PR business. We intend to [i] recruit additional experienced professional staff to ensure that we have sufficient staff with appropriate levels of knowledge, skills and experience to provide our Financial PR services in Hong Kong; [ii] enhance the remuneration package of our existing staff to retain talent and professionals for our Financial PR business in Hong Kong; and [iii] recruit professional staff with appropriate experience in providing Financial PR services in other international capital markets, in particular the U.S. Approximately 30% for updating our IT systems. We intend to update our IT systems by investing in automation, digitalization and app development in integrating with our Financial PR services, including the establishing and automating virtual Financial PR services. The balance to fund working capital and for other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said it is not aware of any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Intelligent Group

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $65,925,000 Enterprise Value $50,718,089 Price / Sales 35.90 EV / Revenue 27.62 EV / EBITDA 103.94 Earnings Per Share $0.03 Operating Margin 26.57% Net Margin 24.28% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 34.13% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow $903,883 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.37% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.89 CapEx Ratio 582.65 Revenue Growth Rate -37.35% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Intelligent Group’s IPO

INTJ is seeking U.S. public capital market to grow its headcount, improve its IT systems and expand its operations.

The company’s financials have produced dropping top-line revenue, lowered gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating profit and a drop in cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending November 30, 2022, was $903,883.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped slightly as revenue decreased; its Selling efficiency multiple was negative (8.9x).

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends, although it has previously declared and paid dividends. It intends to retain any near-term future earnings for reinvestment back into its growth and working capital requirements.

INTJ’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing PR services is large and growing at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years. It is difficult to determine the market size and characteristics for the company's specific area of focus.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

The Chinese government may intervene in the company's business operations or industry at any time and without warning and has a recent history of doing so in certain industries.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Univest Securities is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 12.0% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period but is subject to high volatility.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 27.6x, which appears quite high.

Given the firm’s declining revenue on a tiny base, its operating risks and excessive valuation expectations, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.