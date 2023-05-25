Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alpha And Omega Semiconductor: Time To Be Cautious

MarketGyrations
Summary

  • The stock has done very well in recent weeks, but the time has come to reduce risk now that the stock is likely to pull back.
  • The latest report got the stock rolling since it called for the worst to have passed, but it also suggests the road to recovery will be a long one.
  • Multiples for AOSL are low in certain aspects, but there is also a good reason why they are where they are.
  • The stock is likely to pull back in the short term, which means there is one thing to do if preservation of capital is important.

Silicon wafer for manufacturing semiconductor of integrated circuit.

manassanant pamai/iStock via Getty Images

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) has been on a roll lately. The stock hit a new low for the year as recently as May 5, but the stock recovered and AOSL has gained close to a

AOSL chart

Source: finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

