Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 2:18 PM ETSono-Tek Corporation (SOTK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.65K Followers

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Prince - PCG Advisory

Christopher Coccio - Chairman and CEO

Stephen Bagley - CFO

Stephen Harshbarger - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Bill Nicklin - Circle N Advisors

Ted Jackson - Northland Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Sono-Tek Fiscal Year End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode for the duration of the call. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note that this event is being recorded today.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephanie Prince with PCG Advisory. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Prince

Thank you, Gerald, and thank you to everyone joining us today. Sono-Tek released their fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2023 results earlier this morning. If you don't have a copy of the release, please go to the company's website at sono-tek.com and click on the press release/news tab in the Investors section. The product, market and geography sales tables on the last page of the release will be part of today's discussion.

With me on the call today are Dr. Chris Coccio, Sono-Tek's Chairman and CEO; Steve Harshbarger, President and COO; and Steve Bagley, Chief Financial Officer. Before turning the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements.

Please note that various remarks that may be made on this conference call about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may vary materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.