Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A. O. Smith: China Reopening Could Reignite Growth

May 25, 2023 3:19 PM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • A. O. Smith Corporation saw its sales peak in China in 2018.  A return to those levels would be a huge boost to the stock.
  • The core North American business is a solid, replacement driven business.
  • A. O. Smith Corporation stock looks moderately undervalued, but I'd prefer to be a buyer on a price dip.

Residential Water Heater

JulNichols

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) is a solid company whose stock has potential upside if it can reinvigorate its business in China.

Company Profile

AOS manufactures and sells water heaters, boilers, water treatment, and other products for the residential and commercial

AOS Replacement Business

Company Presentation

AOS Valuation Vs Peers

AOS Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

AOS Historic Valuation

AOS Historic Valuation (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.2K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.