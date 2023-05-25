audioundwerbung

Thesis Summary

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is an American company that provides sustainable fuel cell solutions that aim to replace conventional batteries directly. Their greener, more cost-effective, and more reliable product, the 5MW electrolyzer module, has landed them three deals with valuable partners. According to the green company, the deals with Ardagh Glass, Hydro Harvard, and APEX Group will maximize green hydrogen production, increase industrial efficiency and speed up decarbonization.

By the turn of the decade, Europe plans to manufacture more than 70 million tons of green hydrogen. This ambitious goal is to create a more decarbonized future for industries and the mobility sector. Plug Power steps in to assist with the task by forming partnerships with companies from the old continent. Therefore, Plug's 5MW electrolyzer will be the first commercial-grade green hydrogen product in glass manufacturing, aluminum recycling, and steel manufacturing.

Following the news on the deals, Plug's recently underperforming stock surged by more than 5% in just a couple of hours, concluding at $8.83. With its 14% growth in a day, PLUG recovered after its downturn in May, when the stock fell 20%. The price cut resulted from the company's unsuccessful Q1 2023 earnings announcement and adverse experts' predictions.

Investors looking to make informed decisions will find our next segment practical as we look closer at Plug Power's Q1 earnings report.

Plug Price (TradingView)

Plug Power's Latest Earnings Results Analysis

The fuel cell powerhouse announced its First Quarter Earnings Results on 9 May 2023, which were met with mixed feelings from experts and investors. Although the company surpassed expectations in some sectors, there were shocking surprises in others, missing estimates substantially. Therefore, the market responded negatively, and the stock decreased in value.

Firstly, PLUG reported revenue of $210.29 million, up more than 49% year over year. Analysts predicted the revenue would conclude at $207.11 million, but the company surprised expectations by 1.53%. On the other hand, net income dropped by 32% year over year, incurring net losses of $206.06 million due to negative cash flows from operations.

Revenue by Segment (10-Q)

However, the biggest miss was in the estimates of diluted earnings per share, where the company reported a drop of 0.35 cents in their shares. Since the expected decrease on average was around 0.26 cents, Plug missed estimates by more than 36%.

EPS (10-Q)

During the last quarter, Plug Power's best-performing sector was the "Revenue from equipment, related infrastructure, and other sales." Compared to the same period in 2022, this industry had a massive gain of $73.2 million, or 67.3%. The revenue growth was primarily linked to the increased installations of hydrogen sites, liquefiers, cryogenic equipment, and overall electrolyzer deliveries and expansion. Furthermore, the sale of liquefiers and the purchase of CIS benefited revenue development.

On the contrary, fuel margin was lacking, and pressure on the company increased due to external factors, including increased natural gas prices and supplier disruptions. Despite the challenges, the company still managed to negotiate a 13% sequential reduction in the cost of fuel per kilogram delivered by third parties. Given the lower natural gas prices and the commissioning of its green hydrogen plant, Plug Power expects margin improvement for energy produced to customers in the near future.

Forward-Looking Statement and Outlook for 2023

The company shares some exciting plans for 2023 in its future-looking statement. Investors might want to keep an eye on the bullish-looking stock because of the latest deals and the Plug stock price surge.

In the report, Plug Power shares a detailed roadmap outlining the leading industries and strategies the company will focus on throughout the current year. One of the main projects for Plug is the development of their innovative PEM Technology Gigafactory. The team aims to expand its manufacturing processes to build 100 large electrolyzer stacks in May alone.

The growth in the backlog of electrolyzers is being fueled by Plug's success in securing significant project mandates on a global scale. The company wants to expand in this sector and solidify its position as a strong market leader.

In terms of financial goals, Plug shares some ambitious numbers for 2023. The company is looking to end the year with $1.4 billion in revenue and 10% in gross margin. From the current perspective, these goals require 600% growth in revenue and 40% growth in gross margin, which is a long road. Nevertheless, the company sees profitability potential and will continue to provide innovative solutions for businesses.

Our primary goal is to achieve revenue of $1.4 billion, and that's in 2023, which is supported by several activities, including learning the scale of 5-megawatt electrolyzer systems in partnerships with our fabricators, scaling our stationery products to facilitate 20 megawatts in shipments

Source: CEO Andy Marsh in Plug Power's first earnings call for the year.

Plug Guidance (Investor Slides)

Regarding the future outlook for the PLUG stock, experts from CNN forecast a median target around the $15 price range in the following twelve months. This means that the asset has the potential to appreciate twice compared to its current value by the end of 2023. These numbers are just rough estimates, and specific risks and external factors may influence the value in a bearish direction, with low estimates of around $7 for 2023.

Overall, I like the outlook for hydrogen, and Plug is one of the few companies in the space that offers exposure and is actively getting increasing its presence in Europe. According to Goldman Sachs, spare oil capacity will be running out in 2024, and energy demand will keep increasing in the long term.

Other Considerations

Hydrogen energy has its limitations, and it is undeniable that Plug has a history of overpromising and underdelivering.

From a trading standpoint, PLUG is a stock with a lot of volatility, and I think it could outperform as the liquidity outlook improves, with the Fed possibly moving to rate cuts later next year., However, we have to weigh this against a possible recession which will likely hit the economy sometime next year.

Ultimately, I think we could rally a bit further in the next few months as both technicals and fundamentals look good in the medium term.

Final Thoughts

Plug Power Inc.'s recent deals have caused its stock to plunge by more than 5% in a single day, and experts believe there is more growth to come. With its recovery from a recent downturn and ambitious plans for the future, Plug Power Inc. is positioned to maintain its market position as a leader in the hydrogen fuel cell industry. Investors should keep an eye on this growth stock, which has the potential to double its price by the end of the year. The industry has many risks and uncertainties, so Plug Power Inc. investors should proceed cautiously.