Rich Fury

Through thick and thin, I have been a permabull on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and nobody can get every investment correct. Despite being in the red on SOFI, after dollar cost averaging down, I have been wrong about where I thought SOFI would trade. I know that I can't time markets, but through extensive due diligence, I am willing to place my capital at risk and make long-term investments. Regarding SOFI, my timing has been wrong if the only measuring stick is today's share price. A particular downgrade that didn't sit well with me as I felt the analyst truly doesn't understand SOFI's business and didn't conduct the proper amount of due diligence to support his bear case. Since then, Andrew Jeffrey from Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) went on CNBC to provide his bull case, and Mizuho's Dan Dolev went on CNBC and shattered the bear case from Wedbush.

More importantly, Anthony Noto went on Jim Cramer's Mad Money, cleared the air, and gave a 34-minute fireside chat at the JPMorgan (JPM) Technology, Media, and Communications Conference. I highly recommend that anyone who is a shareholder or interested in SOFI listens to the fireside chat as Mr. Noto has an in-depth conversation with Reggie Smith, who covers Fintech stocks at JPM and breaks down the inner workings of SOFI's loan business, the underwriting procedure, and the accounting method it utilizes. I know 34 minutes is a lot of time for many people, so I am going to cover what Mr. Noto explained, give my perspective of why it eradicated the bear case, and provide my view of what this new information means for my investment thesis on SOFI. Without making you wait until the end, I am more bullish than ever, and I am adding to my position.

Seeking Alpha

Summarizing the bear cases I have heard about in previous weeks

The first bear case which became popular was the quality of SOFI's personal loans. Personal loans have dominated SOFI's loan originations while the student loan moratorium has been in effect, and mortgage originations are declining due to the increase in interest rates. SOFI has been clear that individuals who have been approved for personal loans have a weighted average income is $164,000 with a weighted average FICO score of 747. The bear case has called into question the stability of these loans in a tightening job market. The tech industry led by Meta Platforms (META) has undergone significant rounds of layoffs, and roughly 176,240 tech workers have been laid off. On May 24, META announced it will be laying off another 6,000 people. This doesn't include workforce reductions throughout other sectors of the economy. In a nutshell, the bear case was that as an elevated level of workers faced unemployment, and with inflation still running hot and interest rates rising, there would be an increased rate of individuals defaulting on loans. If this occurred, SOFI could be significantly impacted, and it could see its loan delinquency rates exceed their modeled acceptable thresholds.

The other bear cases were SOFI's inability to sell loans from its balance sheet and the accounting method SOFI utilized. David Chiaverini had an outperform rating on SOFI with a $20 target price at the beginning of 2022. After Q1 2023 earnings, he downgraded SOFI from outperform to neutral and lowered his price target from $8 to $5, then doubled down in the same week and downgraded SOFI again to an underperform rating and cut his price target in half to $2.50.

Mr. Chiaverini argued that due to minimal loan sales from the balance sheet, SOFI used internal modeling assumptions to arrive at its fair value marks to determine the value of its loans rather than using market derived marks. Mr. Chiaverini stated:

We fear that if SOFI were to sell loans, it may not achieve the same level of gain on sale margins that were generated in 3Q and 4Q of 104 cents on the dollar." We expect regulatory scrutiny on capital ratios and stress testing to intensify"

Mr. Chiaverini's downgrades amplified the bear case. I saw people discussing that SOFI's inability to sell loans from its balance sheet indicated that the market was soft and the loans would have sold at a significant discount to face value which meant that its balance sheet assets and equity were questionable. The other aspect was that the way SOFI was marking the loans hid what was occurring in the market, and not marking the loans at the market was a red flag because it didn't account for their true value.

Steven Fiorillo, SOFI

Anthony Noto dismantles the bear cases at the JPMorgan Fireside chat

The best thing Anthony Noto has done in recent weeks was delivered an incredible Fireside chat at the JPM conference. First, I am going to break down his rebuttal to the bear cases I outlined, then in the next section, I will discuss some other highlights that fit into my bull thesis.

There has been a bear thesis forming around SOFI's personal loan book. Mr. Noto was transparent and discussed the inner workings of what occurs during the process. SOFI underwrites to 680 FICO scores and above, but they don't provide approval solely based on a 680 FICO score. SOFI underwrites the cash flow. Anyone who falls below a 680 FICO score automatically gets denied. For anyone above a 680 FICO score, SOFI accounts for their current cash-to-debt ratio and makes a final determination based on their strict internal model. SOFI declines roughly 70% of people who apply for personal loans. I have always said I wasn't worried about the loan portfolio because SOFI probably had an actuarial team build out its models and provide guidelines for acceptable risk. What I didn't know was that SOFI was still able to monetize a portion of the applicants who were rejected for personal loans. SOFI excludes anyone under a 680 FICO, but that doesn't mean their credit profile isn't attractive from a cash flow to debt perspective. SOFI is able to monetize a portion of the 70% that gets excluded through its partners that underwrite that credit profile.

SOFI has tightened its credit and underwriting parameters based on what they see occurring in the economic environment. SOFI maintains its credit models based on its perception of the economy. SOFI uses Moody's S3 forecast, which assumes about 5% unemployment in 2024 and a negative GDP decline of roughly -2.5%. Due to SOFI's active parameters, they have improved the quality of credit within their loans, and the annualized loan losses have fallen under their acceptable loss level. In Q1, SOFI reported delinquencies of 2.97% and factored in a 4.5% loss in its marks which is below its actual tolerance level of 7-8%.

Next is the accounting question. SOFI uses fair value accounting rather than cost accounting which are both acceptable accounting practices. If you elect to use cost accounting, you have to take a Cecil charge upfront, which gets adjusted over time based on losses. When fair value accounting is elected, SOFI can choose held for sale or held for investment, and SOFI has chosen held for investment. SOFI marks to market its loans each quarter. SOFI makes changes based on the change in interest rate, spread, prepayments, and other factors, then recognizes the changes in real-time, which is accounted for in its income statement and balance sheet.

What I found interesting is that when SOFI marks a loan based on held for sale on its books, they assume a loss for the loan and actualizes it over time. SOFI discussed a loss rate of 2.97% at the end of Q1 but built a 4.5% loss rate into its model to account for losses in the economy. When a loan in SOFI's book is delinquent for 10-days they write it down by 35%, and once it hits 30-days, it gets written down by another 35%. After the first month of delinquency, the load is written down by 70%, and once 90-days is reached SOFI writes it down by 90%, and the loan is completely written off at 120 days.

Mr. Noto was asked about the fact SOFI hasn't been selling loans since this has been part of the bear thesis. Mr. Noto was very clear that their goal is to optimize its return on equity. SOFI takes into consideration its ability to fund loans and making sure it has optimal balance sheet risk management based on its leverage. SOFI has $3 billion in equity, $5 billion in unused warehouse lines of $8 billion, and $10 billion-plus of deposits that can fund its loans. Since SOFI has room on its balance sheet and liquidity, they feel the best option to drive value for shareholders is to choose to hold the loans and deliver a 6% return rather than selling loans at a 4% return. This would put their return on equity at roughly 43% vs. the high 20% area if they sold loans. This has allowed SOFI to increase its interest income from $50 million a year ago to $200 million from lending, which will continue to grow from lending and holding loans.

Mr. Noto also disclosed some important commentary that amplifies my bull thesis

In my previous SOFI article (can be read here) I discussed the opportunity on the technology platform side. I had indicated that SOFI's vision was to create a best-in-class cyber platform between Technisys and Galileo to offer a turnkey full-stack digital banking solution and capitalize on Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). BaaS represents a $7 trillion market opportunity, and the revenue generated from embedded financial services is expected to exceed $183 billion globally in 2027, which is a 180% increase from 2022. It's been reported that approximately 80% of financial institutions run core banking systems they built themselves which means much of the architecture was designed in the pre-internet era for physical branch banking.

Protiviti

In the Q1 earnings call, Mr. Noto discussed that a "large U.S legacy financial institution" was engaged in a proof of concept stage with Technisys. Mr. Noto provided some exciting remarks at the JPM conference. He said that SOFI is in conversations with a dozen plus large financial institutions and in his words, said "that are facing end of life technologies." He also said that they have a number of partners who are interested in monetizing their technology stack because they want to have real-time assets and liability. He feels that the combination of Technisys and Galileo has put SOFI in a position to capture a large portion of sector demand for modern technologies for financial institutions, and provide financial offerings for non-financial institutions that want to enter into the sector. Mr. Noto referenced what occurred with Silicon Valley and First Republic and stated that one of their biggest issues was not having real-time asset liability management. SOFI's architecture allows them to see deposits in real-time. SOFI can also see what is coming in and out by customer segment and create models and trends based on what's occurring in real-time.

SOFI is building out the AWS of Fintech. In addition to building its platform how they want it to work for SOFI's member base, SOFI will monetize the platform externally. The majority of the legacy banking industry will need to undergo an architectural upgrade to meet the demands of tomorrow for their customers. SOFI has gone from one large financial institution being interested in its technology platform to being in conversations with over a dozen large financial institutions. I don't know what Mr. Noto considers large, but I would speculate these would be regional banks and possibly the larger financial institutions, maybe even one or two of the big four money centers. This is important because it will generate ongoing recurring revenue, and from a value perspective, what would SOFI be worth if its technology stack is powering a portion of the backend within the financial sector?

SOFI

There was a lot to take in from the conference, but the last two minutes of the Fireside chat may have been the most important. Mr. Noto said that they have been adding roughly 400,000 members per quarter, and by 2024 or 2025, he feels that SOFI could double this and add roughly 800,000 members per quarter. He said he would be personally disappointed if SOFI didn't add a significant number of members, and he feels they will reach 20 million members in the next couple of years. SOFI currently operates in Madam through its technology platform, and in Hong Kong, but he expects SOFI's reach to grow substantially internationally. What could have been the most powerful statement was that Mr. Noto expanded on becoming a top-10 financial institution in the future. His goal is to make SOFI a top-10 most valued brand and most admired employer.

Can SOFI deliver and generate value for shareholders?

Anyone can talk, but delivering operationally is where companies fail or succeed. Mr. Noto was an equity research analyst covering broadline retailers at Lehman Brothers. He then went on to become a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs (GS), left to become the CFO of the National Football League, then returned to GS as the Co-Head of Global TMT Investment Banking. He left GS to take on the role of CFO and COO at Twitter before joining SOFI as their CEO. Outside of his professional life, Mr. Noto was an Army Ranger and graduated from Wharton. When I think about people who can execute a vision, Mr. Noto is at the top of the list, and I would put him in the same category as Frank Slootman, or Mark Benioff.

SOFI had its main line of business, student loans ripped out from under them, and the segment has been operating at less than half its previous level for more than 3-years. SOFI went on the offensive and built out its other business segments to fortify and expand the amount of revenue and EBITDA it was producing. SOFI made acquisitions, gained a banking charter, and delivered more products for its members. Over the past 3-years, SOFI's member base has grown by 420.81% as they added 4.57 million members. In the first full year of having a bank charter, SOFI grew its deposit base by $8.86 billion (766.55%), and its average member deposit has increased by $1,472.10 (492.61%) from $298.84 to $1,770.93. As an investor, I want to see how management teams act during periods of adversity, and if this is what SOFI can accomplish during hard times, it makes me very bullish about what they can accomplish in the future.

SOFI

In Q1 of 2023, SOFI generated 29.87% of 2022's total revenue and 53.15% of the Adjusted EBITDA generated. SOFI raised its 2023 guidance as they are projecting to deliver between $1.955-$2.02 billion of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $268 million to $288 million. When I look back to the SOFI investor presentation at the beginning of 2021, SOFI had forecasted that they would generate $484 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $2.1 billion in revenue for 2023, and $1.18 billion of Adjusted EBITDA and $3.7 billion of revenue at the end of 2025. These projections were made with student loan originations being alive and well and the moratorium ending well before the middle of 2023. Without the largest business line, SOFI has guided for $2 billion of revenue and around $280 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2023.

My feeling is that SOFI will beat their 2021 projections even though the business landscape changed, and could exceed $3.7 billion of revenue and $1.18 billion of Adjusted EBITDA in 2025. When SOFI made those projections, they didn't have a bank, they didn't own Technisys, and they thought student loans would be back. Two years is a long time, and when I look at what SOFI has accomplished, there are a lot of catalysts that can help surpass its previous projections.

SOFI

SOFI

Conclusion

I wanted to write this update because industry conferences don't get covered often, and there is often critical information discussed. Mr. Noto explained every aspect of their business that has been called into question and in my opinion, reassured the market that the bear thesis which has been created is incorrect. I am more bullish on SOFI than I ever was, and I will be adding to my position, which is in the red. I believe SOFI can become a top-10 financial institution and one of the most recognized brands in the future. This is a story that will take time to play out, but I think SOFI will grab a sizeable amount of market share on the technology side and end up powering a significant portion of the banking sector through its technology stack, in addition to growing its membership, deposits, and loan origination. I want to be clear about something, for every dollar that I invest; I am fine with losing. I know the risks of allocating capital, and I allocate capital after doing a lot of due diligence and making a decision that I can sleep with. If I am wrong about SOFI, I would be upset, but I am willing to lose what I am investing. Just because I think SOFI has the potential to become a top-10 financial institution and deliver the most capital appreciation over the next decade of any stock I own, doesn't mean it will occur. I will predict that SOFI will get back to $10 before 2024, and before 2033 it will become a $100 billion market cap company. Let's see how this prediction ages over time.