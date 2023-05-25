Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a large midstream company worth almost $60 billion, with an almost 8% dividend yield. The company has one of the strongest midstream portfolios with continued capital investment and the ability to generate strong cash flow for shareholders. As we'll see throughout this article, the company is heavily undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners 2023 Guidance

The company's 2023 guidance shows the strength of its assets and ability to continue growing.

Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

The company is maintaining capital spending lofty at $2.6 billion in 2023 and $2.3 billion in 2024. That's roughly 5% of the company's market capitalization of more than $50 billion. The company's leverage is 3.0x, which is one of the lowest in the industry, and the company's liquidity enables continued future growth.

The company has increased its dividends 25 years in a row and returned almost $50 billion to investors. The company increased its distribution by 5.4% YoY to $0.49 / unit. The company's almost 8% dividend yield forms the core of its shareholder returns, and we expect it to continue increasing those. At the same time, the company is repurchasing shares with almost 11 million TTM.

That's an additional 0.5% yield. Overall, we expect the company to continue driving strong direct-to-shareholder returns.

Enterprise Products Partners Cash Flow

The company's raw cash flow generation is strong.

Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

The company's TTM adjusted CFFO was $8.2 billion versus a $56 billion market cap. The company returned $4.5 billion to equity holders through dividends and buybacks, a more than 8% shareholder return. At the same time, the company repaid $0.9 billion in debt (1.8%) and spent $2.1 billion on investing (4% on growth).

However, a key takeaway here is that the company has the ability to generate double-digit shareholder returns. Regardless of how the company spends that cash, the returns are there.

Enterprise Products Partners Capital Spending

The company is continuing to invest heavily in growth despite what's overall a strong financial position.

Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

The company's 3.0x leverage ratio is incredibly low for its industry, which means it can comfortably afford additional growth capital. The company has $2.8 billion in 2023 capital spending and another $2.5 billion for 2024 ($5.3 billion total out of $6.1 billion). The vast majority of these are high-yield projects focused on the company's core natural gas assets.

The company's capital spending will enable increased cash flow growth.

Our View

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a unique portfolio of assets. It is a leader in natural gas, with strong oil assets as well. The company has one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry at 3.0x, which gives it significant additional financial capacity. At the same time, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has continued to put its additional cash flow into paying down debt.

The majority of the company's shareholder returns is dividends of almost 8%. That alone almost justifies the company's shareholder returns, especially with the company's multi-decade mid-single digit dividend growth rate. The company is continuing to spend billions on growth capital as well, generating future returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to the thesis in our view is the company's lack of diversification. The company is continuing to spend heavily in oil and natural gas in a year when solar spending is expected to be above oil and natural gas. That could put pressure on the company's long-term growth and ability to grow shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded midstream companies with an almost $60 billion market capitalization. The company has an almost 8% dividend yield, and on top of that it's continuing to grow with billions in additional growth capital and dividend growth. That's overall strong and continued double-digit shareholder returns.

The company's largest risk is a lack of diversification. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s investments are primarily natural gas with some oil. Regardless of how Enterprise Products Partners L.P. spends its cash, though, we expect it to generate double-digit returns, making it a valuable investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.