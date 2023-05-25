Just_Super

There are numerous monopolies and near monopolies in the world, each with its unique set of reasons for existence and differing levels of complexity when it comes to breaking them up.

Take Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) for example; it holds a near monopoly on web searches. Sure, one could resort to Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing, DuckDuckGo, or some other alternative, but Google remains the dominant choice for the vast majority.

Outside the realm of technology, consider Comcast (CMCSA), which possesses a monopoly on cable infrastructure, or the rail companies monopolizing rail freight. Monopolies may seem mundane, but they offer consistency and often command higher market premiums.

Today, I aim to delve into one such monopoly, VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN). VeriSign might bear the most unexciting name in the tech industry, yet it performs a critical role in virtually everything you do online. It could arguably be the only company boasting over five billion users — a claim even Meta (META) cannot make.

In this article, we'll explore what VeriSign does, scrutinize its valuation, and discuss why I wouldn't consider initiating a position in this stock today.

A Quick Overview of VeriSign

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, VeriSign stands as a premier provider of vital internet infrastructure services. In essence, it acts as the custodian of a significant share of the digital world's real estate, namely the .com, .net, .tv, .edu, and .gov top-level domains (TLDs).

Hostinger's explanation of DNS (Hostinger)

To fully appreciate Verisign's significance, it's crucial to understand the concept of domains and the Domain Name System (DNS). Put simply, domains serve as unique identifiers for websites, enabling global accessibility. The DNS, on the other hand, translates these domains (such as www.seekingalpha.com) into Internet Protocol ('IP') addresses, which are the equivalent of phone numbers in the digital world. Without this system, we would be forced to remember unwieldy IP addresses instead of straightforward website names.

Verisign serves as the registry for two of the most popular TLDs — .com and .net. This role means the company ensures global coordination of these domains, guarantees their proper distribution, and safeguards the security of the associated DNS infrastructure. By the close of 2022, Verisign oversaw roughly 173.8 million .com and .net domains.

In addition to domain management, Verisign's arsenal of services encompasses cybersecurity products such as Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection services and threat intelligence. These security products are tailored to shield websites and networks from diverse cyber threats, thus ensuring business continuity for their clientele.

As a testament to its central function in the operation of the Internet, Verisign runs two of the world's 13 root servers (labelled 'A' and 'J'). These servers form a crucial component of the global DNS infrastructure. Acting like an index for the internet, they steer user queries to the correct locations, playing an indispensable role in the steady operation of the worldwide web.

A Focus on the 'Monopoly'

Let's imagine a typical user journey. Suppose you're planning to launch a new business and wish to establish a website. In the West, '.com' is virtually synonymous with quality, so you decide to secure a domain name with a '.com' suffix. You find the perfect one!

Screenshot of Name.com (Author screenshot)

You choose to purchase it (regardless of where it's for sale) and pay $15 to register the domain for a year. From that $15, $9.59 goes to Verisign and $0.18 goes to an organization called ICANN. The vendor selling you the domain retains most of the remaining balance.

From the $9.59 received, Verisign then remits $0.25 per quarter to ICANN, leaving Verisign with an annual total of $8.59 for every '.com' registered.

Certain domains, like '.bank' or '.reit,' can retail for as much as $800 annually, whereas the typical '.com' usually costs around $12. So, with '.com' domains being so dominant, why doesn't Verisign charge more?

Well, they actually don't have control over pricing, marketing, and many other aspects related to '.com' — they simply manage the registry and collect the permitted toll. That allowed toll is eligible for a 7% increase per year through 2026, which should aid in forecasting a large portion of revenues.

In 2026, ICANN and VeriSign will collaborate to renew their agreement. This will likely involve ICANN requesting higher remittances, with VeriSign likely consenting, on the understanding that prices can continue to rise.

Risks to the Monopoly

Regardless of how unassailable a monopoly might appear, there are always inherent risks. In the case of VeriSign, there are several ways the monopoly could be undermined. Let's begin with the most devastating scenario.

ICANN could refuse to renew its agreement with VeriSign. This move would instantly obliterate the business. Even the slightest hint of the contract not being renewed could trigger substantial losses for the company. But how probable is this scenario? It's almost impossible. The company operates under a "presumptive" right of renewal, and there isn't any other entity that could easily step in to replace it. Nevertheless, the risk does exist.

A secondary, much more gradual threat, could be a transformation of the internet itself. While it seems improbable that the need for and usage of '.com' domains will cease in the near term, there could be a slow erosion over the longer term due to competing TLDs, or even entirely different technological mechanisms. Again, this scenario is highly unlikely, but still possible.

Valuation, and Why I Wouldn't Buy Today

I last wrote about VeriSign at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, I mentioned that it was "immune from coronavirus," and indeed, it was. What I didn't anticipate then, but can see in retrospect, is that the market would surge to staggering heights despite the world being largely on lockdown.

VeriSign, while shielded from COVID-19, didn't reap as much benefit as one might expect. The company is so consistent that it didn't experience meteoric success. That could be the kind of stability you're after, but it's worth noting that opportunities for higher returns were missed.

Moving forward, VeriSign is likely to maintain this pattern of steady performance. The issue is that the company's stock price already factors in this consistency, and it carries a relatively high valuation as a result.

Data by YCharts

Based on diluted earnings, VeriSign's shares trade at around 34.5x today. This figure exceeds its five-year average of 32.8x and, if the analyst estimate of $6.98 per share holds true, would likely result in a modest 1-2% gain for investors purchasing shares today by year's end.

Such potential upside, especially without a dividend, is insufficient in my view. If a dividend were offered, coupled with the company's effective use of buybacks, investing in VeriSign would be an easy decision. However, given the company's apparent hesitation to pay a dividend in the near term, VeriSign is, at most, a hold.

The phrase "at most" here implies that you purchased this stock some time ago, at a lower multiple. These lower multiples are rare, but they do occur. For instance, at the end of March, the company briefly dipped below a 30x P/E ratio. In June of '22, you could have snagged it at a 25x P/E ratio, which is a relative bargain considering VeriSign's average P/E ratio of 28x over the past decade.

When Should You Buy VeriSign?

VeriSign is a stock I consistently monitor, always aiming to add a few shares whenever its P/E ratio dips into the mid-20s. Similarly, I make a point to sell (albeit modestly, not entirely) when the P/E ratio climbs above 35x, as that starts to exceed my comfort zone in terms of valuation.

As far as I can tell, VeriSign's business faces very little risk, and I consider myself a long-term holder of the stock at the right price points. Patience tends to bring these favorable prices back around again and again. For the moment, I'm divesting slightly, with plans to buy back more shares once the market conditions shift.