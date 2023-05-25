Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura: Weak Production This Quarter

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $185.50 million, down from $232.92 million in the same quarter a year ago and down 24.7% sequentially.
  • Consolidated Gold production was 38,050 Au Oz in 1Q23 compared with 43,148 Au Oz in 1Q22.
  • I recommend accumulating Compania De Minas Buenaventura shares between $6.75 and $6.85, with lower support at $6.55.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

The soaring price of Gold

JodiJacobson

Introduction

The Lima-based Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) released its first-quarter 2023 results on April 27, 2023.

This article looks at the company's recent history, including the first quarter earnings, and finds a way to invest profitably in this mining

Chart

BVN 1-Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

BVN Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is Cash from operations minus CapEx.

Chart

BVN Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly Gold Production Consolidated History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly Gold Production per mine 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly Silver Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly Base Metals History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly Gold and Silver Price History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly AISC History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.17K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.