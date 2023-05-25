Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 3:19 PM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy Powers - Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Neil Brinker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mick Lucareli - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Brian Sponheimer - Gabelli Funds

Tim Moore - EF Hutton

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti & Company

Florence Dethy - D.C. Capital Advisors

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Modine's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Kathy Powers, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Thank you, Ms. Powers, you may begin.

Kathy Powers

Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss Modine's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 results.

I'm joined on this call by Neil Brinker, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mick Lucareli, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

We will be using slides for today's presentation, which can be accessed either through the webcast link or by accessing the PDF file posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, modine.com.

On Slide 3 is our notice regarding forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements as outlined in our earnings release as well as in our company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Neil.

Neil Brinker

Thank you, Kathy, and good morning, everyone.

We clearly surpassed our expectations

