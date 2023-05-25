Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DGRO: Optimizing This $23B Dividend Growth ETF With VIG, VYM, And SCHD

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • DGRO is a low-cost dividend growth ETF that outpaced VIG, SCHD, and VYM since its June 2014 inception. Assets under management are approaching $23 billion.
  • Despite a great track record, investors should focus on what DGRO holds today. It's solid, but holding the other three ETFs in certain allocations improves on nearly all key metrics.
  • My suggested portfolio trades at 18.5x forward earnings, delivers a 2.78% dividend yield, and importantly, provides investors with the added diversification and flexibility they need to navigate an uncertain market.
  • DGRO makes sense if your view on the markets is neutral and you don't already own the other three ETFs. However, I don't have a spot for it myself, so I've rated it a hold.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Businessman analyzing company"s financial balance sheet working with digital augmented reality graphics. Businessman calculates financial data for long-term investment.

Thapana Onphalai

Investment Thesis

The dominant opinion on Seeking Alpha is that the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is effectively the same as Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). Pick one, pair it with an income-focused fund like

Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index Rulebook

Morningstar

DGRO Index Reconstitution Additions

Morningstar

VYM vs. SCHD vs. DGRO vs. VIG Sector Exposures

Morningstar

XLP vs. XLE vs. XLK Performance Since January 2022

Seeking Alpha

DGRO Top Ten Holdings

iShares

DGRO vs. VIG vs. VYM vs. SCHD Performance Statistics

Portfolio Visualizer

DGRO vs. VIG vs. SCHD vs. VYM Rolling Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

VIG vs. DGRO vs. VYM vs. SCHD YTD Returns

Seeking Alpha

DGRO Fundamentals By Industry vs. VIG, VYM, SCHD

The Sunday Investor

HDV vs. SPY - Performance Since Rating Changes

Seeking Alpha

S&P 500 Earnings Surprises

Yardeni Research

DGRO Fundamentals vs. 3 ETF Solution: 50% VIG, 30% VYM, 20% SCHD

The Sunday Investor

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.79K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD, VIG, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.