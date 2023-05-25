Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Downgrading Sibanye Stillwater To A Hold Amid Rising Risk Premiums

Summary

  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited misfortunes seem endless as additional obstacles have slowed its PGM production. Moreover, exogenous features are intensifying.
  • Although we anticipate higher PGM prices and a sector-based recovery, we have decided to exclude Sibanye from the pack as its stock is in vulnerable territory.
  • Value can be unlocked at Keliber with a potential IRR of 27%, and Sibanye's stake in DRDGOLD is paying dividends.
  • Nevertheless, a high country risk premium, an undesirable forward book value, and continuous internal obstacles lend us various reasons to downgrade Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock.
Sibanye Driefontein Gold 5 Shaft

THEGIFT777

In spite of a minor recovery among South African Platinum group metals ("PGM") stocks, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) fortunes have continued to erode as it has experienced additional setbacks within its U.S. PGM segment and ongoing external pressure

Production Summary (Sibanye-Stillwater)

U.S. PGM Mines (Sibanye-Stillwater)

Keliber Mine Forecast (Sibanye-Stillwater)

DRDGOLD Common-Size Profit Margins and Cash Flows (Seeking Alpha)

South African Electricity Problems (Sibanye-Stillwater)

South African Risk Premiums (market-risk-premia.com)

SBSW Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

