OceanFirst Financial: The Preferred Shares Offer A 14% Yield-To-(Likely) Call

May 26, 2023 10:30 AM ETOceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC), OCFCP8 Comments
The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • OceanFirst Financial focuses on New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
  • The net interest income remains robust but obviously shows a QoQ decline.
  • I expect the net interest income to remain under pressure throughout this year as OceanFirst focuses on deposit retention.
  • The preferred shares are trading at a 12% discount to principal right now.
  • The preferred dividend will start to float in 2025, which would result in a double-digit preferred yield if the securities aren't called by then.
De nationale vlag van de Amerikaanse staat New Jersey in tegen een grijze textieldoek op de dag van de onafhankelijkheid in verschillende kleuren van blauw rood en geel. Politieke en godsdienstige geschillen, douane en levering.

Aleksandr Kondratov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A lot has happened since I last had a look at OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) in December last year. Regional banks have fallen out of favor with the investment community after seeing liquidity

Income Statement

OCFC Investor Relations

Deposit Evolution

OCFC Investor Relations

Net Interest Evolution

OCFC Investor Relations

Evolution of Non-Performing Assets

OCFC Investor Relations

Breakdown of commercial Real Estate Portfolio

OCFC Investor Relations

Balance Sheet

OCFC Investor Relations

The Investment Doctor
