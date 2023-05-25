Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
State Street: A Financial Industry Anchor Sailing Strong

May 25, 2023 4:57 PM ETState Street Corporation (STT)
Albert Anthony
Summary

  • State Street continues to have healthy CET1 capital ratios.
  • The current stock price trend is in a buying range.
  • Their dividend is competitive among its sector peers.
  • Their revenue streams are highly diversified across multiple business segments.
  • Its current P/B ratio tips it into the undervalued range.

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Harbor

DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

My pick today from the financial sector I cover is State Street Corp (NYSE:STT), the 2nd oldest continually operating bank in the US with roots going back to 1792, headquartered

State Street - Q1 2023 Results - Capital Ratios

State Street - Q1 2023 Results - Capital Ratios (State Street)

State Street - Price Chart as of May 23

State Street - Price Chart as of May 23 (StreetSmart Edge trading platform)

State Street - 5 year dividend growth

State Street - 5 year dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

State Street - Q1 2023 results - income statement

State Street - Q1 2023 results - income statement (State Street)

State Street - P/B Ratio - May 25

State Street - P/B Ratio - May 25 (Seeking Alpha)

SWRSX fund - allocation in State Street funds

SWRSX fund - allocation in State Street funds (Schwab Funds)

