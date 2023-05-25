Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Position Your Portfolio For A Choppy Market

May 25, 2023 5:14 PM ETNOBL, QYLD, RYLD, XYLD, SPY, SP500, SP500TR
Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
883 Followers

Summary

  • Economic indicators including employment, consumer spending, and consumer debt continue to send mixed signals to the market.
  • While off to a strong start, the potential for choppy or sideways returns is increasing given the economic crosscurrents.
  • Increasing the current income component of total returns may help nervous investors reduce portfolio volatility and stay invested through the present uncertainty.

Businessman Looks At Lighthouse While Stranded On Boat

DNY59

With what appears to be the end of tightening monetary policy comes the uncertainty of what is next. While the blow-ups in the regional banking sector seem to be contained (at least for now) and unemployment remains at 50+ year lows, there are a

Seasonally Adjusted Initial Jobless Claims

Seasonally Adjusted Initial Jobless Claims (Department of Labor)

U.S. Unemployment Rate

U.S. Unemployment Rate (FRED)

Car Loan and Credit Card Delinquencies

Car Loan and Credit Card Delinquencies (JPMorgan)

Debt Service as % of Disposable Income

Debt Service as % of Disposable Income (FRED)

Year-over-year Consumer Spending Growth

Year-over-year Consumer Spending Growth (FRED)

Year-To-Date Total Return: NOBL versus S&P 500

Year-To-Date Total Return: NOBL versus S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

Total Return From All-Time Highs: NOBL versus S&P 500

Total Return From All-Time Highs: NOBL versus S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

Year-To-Date Total Return: XYLD versus S&P 500

Year-To-Date Total Return: XYLD versus S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

Total Return From All-Time Highs: XYLD versus S&P 500

Total Return From All-Time Highs: XYLD versus S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
883 Followers
As a professional portfolio manager and investment analyst, I advise clients on all aspects of investment strategy, asset allocation, and investment selection. With experience at both wire houses and RIAs, I have worked extensively with high net worth individuals, successful families, and non-profit institutions. My focus has always been to educate clients on the benefit of maintaining a long-term view that is goal-oriented, and insulated from the day-to-day noise. I believe that investors who base portfolio construction on a durable strategy, while avoiding tactical moves, are best served and will realize a more favorable investment experience. In addition to my professional experience, I have also earned an MS in finance, BA in economics, and hold the CFA designation. The opinions expressed here are my own and not that of my employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOBL SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.