If you wanted to write a "how-to" guide for running and sustaining a business - it may be best not to look towards Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) or any of its past incarnations.

From its days as Time Warner to its run as an entity of AT&T to this current merged form, the company has been a mess.

But it has IP.

Wow, does it have IP.

I guess the moral of the story is when you count Superman, Friends and the world of Harry Potter as under your umbrella it buys you a number of "do-overs."

And who knows, maybe this time it will work?

Well according to a number of critics and experts, they know and they aren't optimistic.

I understand their points - crowded landscape + confused customers + bad track record = churn.

Yet there's a little more to it this time, and while WBD has a LOT to prove and a LONG way to go, there may be some reason to believe that this time may be the "last time."

At least one can hope.

First as always, some background.

HBO Max launched during COVID.

So yeah, it was behind the eight-ball from go.

HBO Max also launched minus support from Roku and Amazon Fire devices.

So 0-2.

And the list went on.

HBO Max's launch was just not great for a variety of reasons. Investors and consumers were both under-whelmed and had no problem sharing their frustration. And then just when it looked like HBO Max couldn't fall any further into dis-array - the 2021 hybrid movie roll-out began.

Now it was also ticking off theaters, content creators and actors.

While the great 2021 day/date experiment will go down in history as a fumble, I still stand by the fact it had some merit. To me, the hybrid model showed that despite a pandemic raging, audiences were saying rather emphatically they were ready to go back to the Cineplex.

The over-performance of Warner Bros. Godzilla Vs. Kong (which I've written about prior), was a watershed moment because it showed that when consumers had the option to watch a movie at home for just the cost of a subscription, they still would rather go out to the theaters.

It made all the studios and theater chains bolder and more hopeful that the traditional method was still a realistic option.

Of course, that got lost in all the fire and brimstone that the idea kicked up coming off its less-than-stellar start.

But HBO Max stuck it out and it worked out it a number of growing pains - it launched successful originals on its own, it made nice with Roku and Amazon, it fixed its back-end (somewhat) so it didn't crash all the time.

It was maturing.

And then came Max.

Max is WBD's latest "next big idea." It is the re-brand we were all expecting with the name we all made fun of.

You can knock WBD all you want for its lousy track-record and launch problems, but they had to pull HBO from the title. It's a prestige thing - the inclusion of HBO in the original title served its purpose of helping with name recognition in a transition, but that had to end. You can't expect HBO to keep its sparkling reputation as one of the best storytellers on TV where it's also associated with 90 Day Fiancé and Dr. Pimple Popper.

And I agree Max is not the best name. To me and others who are old enough to remember it just calls back to the days of HBO sibling Cinemax, which defined "second-child syndrome." The premium channel never really lived up to its premium designation and at one point earned the nickname "Skinamax" due to its more adult fare after hours.

Yet here we are.

The other aspect that is dividing the public is the internal churn of its content. New topper David Zaslav has not been shy about cost-cutting and he's been slashing across the board. From projects in development to projects already shot, if Zaslav could get a write-off on it, then it was fair game.

He then turned his attention to shows that had already aired and had concluded their runs. Series like The Time Traveler's Wife and Westworld were soon excised from HBO Max to soon re-appear on a new FAST-type channel in development.

It was really the sum of its pieces together that drew the outcry as this wasn't just limited to HBO Max, but across all WBD brands. Subscribers were losing patience and trust - both things hard to rebuild.

To some, the newest shift is reminiscent of when Harley-Davidson or Coke tried to re-invent themselves to disastrous results. Yet here is the thing investors need to remember… Harley-Davidson and Coke are still here. They are still tentpole properties that are at the top of their industries.

Yes those re-brands were notoriously bad… but they survived them.

You can say the same about HBO/Max/WBD - they aren't going anywhere. You can knock their approach and fault their decisions, but you aren't going to see any of them go quietly into that good night.

And you can get mad and angry, but "Max" isn't going to stop you from watching the Succession finale this weekend or looking forward to the (eventual) return of The Last Of Us. Max at launch has double the content, simplified navigation and a raft of subscription of options… it is arguably closer to what it should have been at launch.

There's no guarantee their new leadership won't find a way to mess this up again, just as there is no guarantee another sale could happen in the future, but for now here we are.

Max is as terrible a name as the leadership strategies that led to this moment, but in this streaming first world you can't fault WBD for merging its brands into one for maximum impact in the space. Disney does it with Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar and has seen strong success.

The issue is more every time investors begin to feel somewhat comfortable with the shot WBD is taking, the goal posts move.

Streaming is an ever-changing field and it will continue to be one - and that requires a little more patience.